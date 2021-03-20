CAR-T Pipeline Insight 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 300+ companies and 300+ pipeline drugs in CAR-T pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Geography Covered

– Global coverage

CAR-T Understanding

CAR-T: Overview

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a kind of cancer treatment that uses specially aletered T-cells- a part of the immune system. It seeks to sharpen and strengthen the immune systems power to fight the cancer cells. the A sample of a patient’s T cells are collected from the blood, then modified to produce special structures called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. When these CAR T cells are reinfused into the patient, the new receptors enable them to latch onto a specific antigen on the patient’s tumor cells and kill them.

CAR-T Pipeline Insight 2021 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the CAR-T pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and CAR-T treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth CAR-T commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, CAR-T collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence CAR-T R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve CAR-T.

CAR-T Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the CAR-T report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

CAR-T Emerging Drugs

– JWCAR029: JW Therapeutics

JWCAR029 is a CAR-T cell product targeting CD19, which is intended to treat late-stage lymphoma and leukemia (Second-line therapy or greater). Initially, JWCAR029 is being studied for the treatment of B-cell malignancies focusing on relapsed and refractory DCBCL. In June 2020, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted for review its NDA relating to relma-cel as a third-line treatment for DLBCL. The drug is in preregistration phase for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

– CEA CAR T: Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics through its wholly-owned subsidiary TNK Therapeutics is developing CEA CAR T. It is a CAR T-cells targeting carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA). The drug is being studied in phase II/III stage of development for the treatment of Malignant Tumor of Pancreas Metastatic to Liver.

– Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics

Descartes-011 are autologous CD8+ T-cells expressing an anti-BCMA chimeric antigen receptor. Descartes-11 is currently in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with multiple myeloma in an outpatient setting.

– CNCT19: CASI Pharmaceuticals/Juventas Cell Therapy

CNCT19 is being developed by CASI Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with Juventas Cell Therapy. CNCT19 is currently in Phase II for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Relapsed or Refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Phase I/II for Large B-cell Lymphoma and Phase I for Relapsed or Refractory Hematological Malignancies.

– CTL119: Novartis

CTL119 (CD19 CAR) is a humanized CD19 CAR under development by Novartis in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and currently is in Phase II stage for the treatment of Acute Lymphoid Leukemia. CTL119 is produced with a patient’s T-cells, some of which are removed and then reprogrammed in Penn’s Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility with a gene transfer technique designed to demonstrate the T cells to target and kill tumor cells. The engineered cells contain an antibody-like protein known as a CAR, which is designed to bind to CD19 protein on the surface of cancerous B cells. The modified hunter cells are then infused back into the patient’s body, where they multiply and are believed to attack the cancer cells.

– KTE-X19: Gilead Sciences

KTE-X19 is an investigational, autologous, CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. The drug uses the XLP manufacturing process that includes T-cell selection and lymphocyte enrichment. KTE-X19 is currently in clinical evaluation for the treatment of Precursor B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

– CART-19/22: Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology is developing CART-19/22 for the treatment of B-Cell Leukemia and currently, it is in Phase II clinical trial. The potential therapy is CD19/CD22 chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell immunotherapy (CART).

Further product details are provided in the report..

CAR-T: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different CAR-T drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

– Major Players in CAR-T

There are approx. 300+ key companies which are developing the therapies for CAR-T. The companies which have their CAR-T drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. pregistration include, JW therapeutics.

Phases

The report covers around 300+ products under different phases of clinical development like

– Late stage products (Phase III)

– Mid-stage products (Phase II)

– Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

– Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

– Discontinued & Inactive candidates

– Route of Administration

CAR-T pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

– Oral

– Subcutaneous

– Intravenous

– Intramuscular

– Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

– Bispecific Antibody

– Peptides

– Small molecule

– Gene therapy

– Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

CAR-T: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses CAR-T therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging CAR-T drugs.

CAR-T Report Insights

– CAR-T Pipeline Analysis

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Unmet Needs

– Impact of Drugs

CAR-T Report Assessment

– Pipeline Product Profiles

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Pipeline Assessment

– Inactive drugs assessment

– Unmet Needs

Key Questions

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

– How many companies are developing CAR-T drugs?

– How many CAR-T drugs are developed by each company?

– How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of CAR-T?

– What are the key collaborations (Industry Industry, Industry Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the CAR-T therapeutics?

– What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

– What are the clinical studies going on for CAR-T and their status?

– What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Introduction

Executive Summary

CAR-T: Overview

– Causes

– Mechanism of Action

– Signs and Symptoms

– Diagnosis

– Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

– Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

– Assessment by Product Type

– Assessment by Stage and Product Type

– Assessment by Route of Administration

– Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

– Assessment by Molecule Type

– Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

CAR-T Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment

– CAR-T companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

CAR-T Collaboration Deals

– Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

– Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

Late Stage Products (Preregistration)

– Comparative Analysis

JWCAR029: JW Therapeutics

– Product Description

– Research and Development

– Product Development Activities

Drug profiles in the detailed report..

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

– Comparative Analysis

Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics

– Product Description

– Research and Development

– Product Development Activities

Drug profiles in the detailed report..

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

– Comparative Analysis

CNCT19: CASI Pharmaceuticals/Juventas Cell Therapy

– Product Description

– Research and Development

– Product Development Activities

Drug profiles in the detailed report..

Preclinical Stage Products

– Comparative Analysis

TMUN ONC 003: Tmunity Therapeutics

– Product Description

– Research and Development

– Product Development Activities

Drug profiles in the detailed report..

Inactive Products

– Comparative Analysis

CAR-T Key Companies

CAR-T Key Products

CAR-T- Unmet Needs

CAR-T- Market Drivers and Barriers

CAR-T- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

CAR-T Analyst Views

CAR-T Key Companies

Appendix

