Calcite Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027

Market Size – USD 10.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Rise in infrastructure development in the APAC region

A recent market intelligence report on Calcite market takes a closer look at the major driving forces, restraints and opportunities anticipated to shape the future of the Calcite market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Besides, this different adverse conditions and restraining factors expected to hinder the growth of the industry worldwide is also scrutinized. Trends from both past and present fast gaining momentum and stimulating market growth and development form an important part of the study.

Scope of the Report:

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Calcite market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2019, Graymont made an announcement about acquisition of five lime production facilities and several limestone quarries of Sibelco located on Australia’s east coast

Precipitated calcium carbonate is considered a highly economical mineral for manufacture of high-quality paper and other paper products by the substitution of cost-prohibitive wood pulp and kaolin clay

Demand for calcite in the production of plastics and polymers is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Calcite aids in decreasing surface energy and imparts surface gloss and opacity, thereby enhancing surface finish. Besides, with its precisely controlled particle size, calcite improves stiffness and impact strength of plastics.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global calcite market in 2019, which can be attributed to growth of end-user industries in the region, especially in developing economies, including India and China. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and rising level of disposable income of people in the region are driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Key market participants include Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys SA, Greer Lime Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Mineral Technologies Inc.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Offline

Online

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Polymer

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Calcite market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Calcite market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Calcite market growth worldwide?

