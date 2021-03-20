Blockchain AI Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027

Market Size – USD 180.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancements in technology

The latest market intelligence study on the Blockchain AI market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Blockchain AI market.

Scope of the Report:

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Blockchain AI industry for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Key Highlights of Report

Machine learning is described as a software that changes when it learns new information. Blockchain AI can benefit machine learning to accelerate the analysis of a large volume of data.

Smart contracts are used by organizations to reduce cost and avoid any fraud. These contracts deployed over Blockchain AI guarantee that no modifications can be made in them. The technology makes it impossible for any third party to make any changes in the contract.

The small- and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to reduction in infrastructure costs and growth in the transparency of the market .

Blockchain AI technology is being used in hospitals, clinics, and labs to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Furthermore, there has been increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, which can be limited by the usage of this technology.

North America held the largest market share and is the most attractive market for Blockchain AI across the world, due to growing adoption of the technology in BFSI and e-commerce sectors in this region. The highly competitive market in the U.S. due to presence of major market players is also propelling the market in the region.

Key market participants include Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Machine Learning (ML)

NLP

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform/Tools

Services

Consulting

System Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Data Security

Data Sharing/Communication

Asset Tracking & Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Business Process Optimization

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Other

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Blockchain AI market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blockchain AI market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Blockchain AI market growth worldwide?

