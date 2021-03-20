Automotive Sunroof Motor Market-Recent developments in the competitive landscape & Forecast till 2031

Automotive sunroof motors Market: Overview

As function of most of the automotive sunroofs is carried out by various drives and motors, automotive sunroof motors are vital components for sunroof operations. The automotive sunroof motors can be either DC brushed motors or DC brushless motors.

DC brushless motors are gaining more prominence as automotive sunroof motors on the account of small size, high output power and low noise operations than DC brushed motors.

Although, the feature was previously existing in premium cars, the implementation of sunroofs in mid-range segment cars is witnessing substantial increase as well. Moreover, penetration of sunroofs in commercial vehicles is also expected to create high growth virtues for the automotive sunroof motors market growth.

The prominent for trend for integration of IoT is compelling automotive sunroof motors manufacturers towards providing products with higher efficiency and enhanced operations.

Automotive sunroof motors Market: Dynamics

Demand for vehicles is increasing owing to rising population, leading to increase in the automotive production. Substantial developments in component material coupled with increasing number of pre-installed sunroofs are expected to positively influence the automotive sunroof motors market growth.

Increasing focus on implementation of motors with noiseless operation in premium vehicles coupled with advent of innovative technologies in the automotive designs are expected to fuel the growth in demand for automotive sunroof motors.

Furthermore, manufacturers are investing on development of sunroofs with integration of IoT for automated operations. These activities are creating positive prospects for the growth of automotive sunroof motors market.

Higher installation cost and maintenance costs for sunroofs are the major factors expected to hamper the growth for automotive sunroof motors market. Furthermore, increased prices of vehicles along with higher costs required in design and testing are also anticipated to restrain the automotive sunroof motors market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Crisis on Automotive sunroof motors market:

The ongoing crisis caused due to COVID-19 pandemic has made the struggle more severe for the already suffering automobile industry. As majority of the automotive OEMs have their high capacity manufacturing plants in China alone. Which, in turn, resulted in manufacturing plants shutdowns, supply chain disruptions for the key industry players.

Transport regulations is also another factor anticipated to have severe impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Aforementioned factors are anticipated to create substantial decrease in the number of orders for OEM coupled with decrease in maintenance and repair activities for automotive. Which, in turn, is having negative impact on the automotive sunroof motors market.

Automotive sunroof motors Market: Segmentation

The global automotive sunroof motors market is segmented by motor type, sunroof type, vehicle type, and sales channel.

On the basis of motor type, the global automotive sunroof motors market can be segmented into:

DC Brushed Motor

DC Brushless Motor

On the basis of sunroof type, the global automotive sunroof motors market can be segmented into:

Pop-up type

Spoiler type

Panoramic type

Built-in type

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive sunroof motors market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars Hatchback Cars Sedan Cars SUVs Premium Cars

Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive sunroof motors market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive sunroof motors Market: Regional Outlook

North America is holds highest share in the global automotive sunroof motors market on the grounds of significant increase in the demand for passenger vehicles in the countries such as U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is also expected to hold prominent share and witness highest growth rate in the global automotive sunroof motors market on the grounds of prevalence of large number of automotive manufacturers in the countries and increasing implementation of sunroofs in mid-range cars.

The shift of automotive industry from Europe to countries like China, India, etc. is expected to create positive prospects for the automotive sunroof motors market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for automotive in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected witness remarkable growth on account of economic growth and increasing urbanization.

Furthermore, persistently increasing number of premium segment vehicle sales in Middle Eastern countries is expected to bolster the growth for automotive sunroof motors market in the region.

