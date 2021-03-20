Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.8%, Market Trends – Rise in venture capital funding in EdTech companies

The study on the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market applies research methodologies including the investigation and interview techniques to weigh up on the product price, revenue, import and export status and prouction capability of the manufacturers operating in the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The market intelligence report focuses primarily on the market size, share and growth rate of the industry during the estimated period with the aim to help business owners make a wise investment decision and chalk out a blueprint of profitable business strategies.

Scope of the Report:

Next, on the basis of different segments that manufacturers specialize in, the study scans and evaluates the price of different products, sales, value, customer preference and spending capacity for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Profiles of the top performers from across the world are also included in the study with the aim to bring to light the winning strategies that has helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market. All of these information and more are explained through resources such as charts, tables and info graphics.

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing implementation of on-premises artificial intelligence solutions in universities and colleges to minimize cyber-attacks and information theft is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period.

Due to the high presence of international market players, such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc., in countries in North America, and higher deployment of AI-based solutions, the market in this region is expected to account for the largest revenue share as compared to that of other regional markets in the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market over the forecast period.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

In October 2020, Carnegie Learning, Inc. announced that Carnegie Learning had received a strategic growth investment from Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. The strategic growth investment will improve the position of Carnegie Learning as a leading provider of artificial intelligence and formative assessment in the market for education technology.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

