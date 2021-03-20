Aircraft Communication Systems Market-Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2031

Aircraft Communication Systems Market: Introduction

Nowadays, people are adopting commercial aviation to reduce their travel time and increase comfortability. The air traffic is increasing year by year, due to multiple airways agencies and companies around the world. Aircraft communication systems is used for voice transmission and reception between aircrafts or aircrafts and ground.

The shift of aircraft communication systems from ground based navigation surveillance to the satellite based navigation surveillance has created optimistic impact on the growth of aircraft communication system market.

Most of the vendors in aircraft communication system market are adopting several enhanced technologies like VHF radio system, air traffic management through 4d trajectory, and wireless communication technologies. The market for aircraft communication system is a highly adopted market, with large to medium sized enterprises operating in the field.

These established companies of aircraft communication systems invest significant amount in their research and development wings in order to develop and manufacture technologically advanced aircraft communication systems for commercial aircrafts and military aircrafts.

The aircraft communication systems provides interaction opportunity to the pilot and the ground station controller, and also among two different pilots. The modernization in aircraft communication systems is also adopted by many organizations.

The modernization of aircrafts includes up gradation of various components such as engine, landing gear, antennas, in-flight entertainment systems, among others.

Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

As technology is transforming in a smarter ways, connected devices in aircraft communication systems are playing an important role by providing centralized access to multiple electronic devices, and also have a proactive approach to energy saving.

The primary factor, which is driving the aircraft communication systems market is the growing demand for movement of logistics and travelling throughout the world. The growth of Aircraft Communication Systems market is boosting due to the rise in the number of traveller through airways.

Whereas, defense organisations of different nations are also using aircraft communication systems for security and other purposes. These are the primary factors, which are increasing the growth of aircraft communication systems system throughout the world.

Challenges

Aircraft Communication Systems is adopted by many organizations to keep track of aircrafts. But there are some challenges, which are faced by these users. High initial investment and elongated approval period are the major challenges faced by most of the vendors in the aircraft communication system market. These are the primary factors, which are hindering the growth of aircraft communication systems market.

Global Aircraft Communication Systems Market: Segmentation

The aircraft communication systems market can be segmented into component, product type, type, and region.

Segmentation of the aircraft communication systems market by component:

Transmitter

Receiver

Transponder

Transceiver

Display & Processor

Other

Segmentation of the aircraft communication systems market by product type:

SATCOM

HF Communication

Data link

UHF/L band

Others

Segmentation of the aircraft communication systems market by type:

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Aircraft Communication Systems Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The names of the companies covered in aircraft communication systems market are: Thales Group, Raytheon Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, L-3 Technologies, Cobham Plc., Harris Corporation, and Rockwell Collins.

Aircraft Communication Systems Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the North American aircraft communication systems market is expected to capture the largest aircraft communication systems market share, owing to well-developed aircraft communication systems developing companies, and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region.

The European and MEA aircraft communication systems market are also expected to gain substantial aircraft communication systems market share due to the introduction of new technologies and applications. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing aircraft communication systems market, owing to the government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies such as India, and China and increase in the number of travellers.

The aircraft communication systems markets in Latin America and Japan is also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to an increase in the demand for new technologies in transportation industry.

