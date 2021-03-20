AI in Banking Market Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Market Size – USD 8.30 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 42.9%, Market Trends – Rise in capital venture investment in artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

The detailed market intelligence report on the AI in Banking market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the AI in Banking market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the AI in Banking market will be like in the years to come.

Scope of the Report:

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 – 2027. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Key Highlights of Report

Due to increasing implementation of AI-driven applications in the banks, including customer relationship management (CRM), data analytics & visualization, and chatbot to enhance customer experience and back-office activities, the software segment is projected to register a significant revenue CAGR of 43.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the deep learning & machine learning segment is expected to lead among the other technology segments in the global AI in the banking market during the forecast period due to growing adoption of deep learning & machine learning approach for risk assessment in banks.

Increasing need to optimize customer engagement by introducing AI-driven virtual assistance and provide 24/7 customer services and answer customer queries and grievances is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the customer service segment in the global AI in the banking market during the forecast period.

Due to growing need to offer improved customer service in the banking industry, the Chatbot segment is projected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global AI in the banking market during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing emphasis of banks in countries in North America on enhancing banking operations with the use of advanced technologies are resulting in the market in the region accounting for comparatively larger revenue share than other regional markets.

Key market participants include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., Comply Advantage Ltd, and Interactions LLC.

In October 2020, SigOpt, Inc. was acquired by Intel Corporation. Intel will expand artificial intelligence (AI) software solution offerings through the acquisition and enhance AI performance and productivity.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Service

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning & Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Service

Back Office

Financial Advisory

Compliance & Security

Risk Management

Others

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Behavior Analytics

Data Analytics & Visualization

Fraud Detection

Customer Relationship Management

Chatbot

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the AI in Banking market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the AI in Banking market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the AI in Banking market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. AI in Banking Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. AI in Banking Market Definition

1.2. AI in Banking Market Research Scope

1.3. AI in Banking Market Methodology

1.4. AI in Banking Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. AI in Banking Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. AI in Banking Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. AI in Banking Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. AI in Banking Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. AI in Banking Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. AI in Banking Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. AI in Banking Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…