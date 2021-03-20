Accounting Software Market Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Business Statistics By 2026 | Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The Accounting Software Market was valued at USD 12.01 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.59 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Over the past two decades, the financial and accounting software solution market has witnessed numerous changes. One of the biggest changes is the cloud-based offering of accounting software solutions.

– The accounting software solutions are used to streamline the accounting process, save time, and ensure an error-free transaction between the companies and clients. These systems are designed to increase productivity by archiving, automating, and integrating human resource systems. Implementing accounting software across SMEs helps to reduce errors out of dealings with clients and companies, thereby improving relationships and reputations, while ensuring time to focus on the core business idea.

Competitive Landscape

The accounting software market is moderately consolidated. The top players occupy the major share of the market. Moreover, existing players already have their client base, which doesn’t want to switch to new players, and new players cannot sustain the market for a longer period as they get acquired by the top players in the long run. Some of the key players include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intuit Inc., SAP SE, Sage Software Inc., Infor Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Xero Ltd., Unit4 Business Software Limited, among others.

– February 2020 — Intuit, the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, also announced that it has agreed to acquire Credit Karma, which is a consumer technology platform with more than 100 million members in the United States, Canada, and the U.K., for approximately USD 7.1 billion in cash and stock. The acquisition will bring together both the technology leaders with a shared goal to help solve the personal finance problems that the consumers face today, regardless of their financial situation.

Key Market Trends

Increased Efficiency Offered by Accounting Software to Drive the Market Growth

– Accounting software increases efficiency, as it is used to keep track of accounting transactions or to manage the money flowing in and out of business. It has emerged as a better solution for managing the accounts of a business, as it can easily manage account payables, account receivables, business payroll, general ledger, and other business modules.

– Additionally, features that ensure the company’s accurate financials, such as time-saving, cost-effective operation, and higher overall productivity, are expected to drive the demand. Besides, these factors make this software more deployable for small businesses.

– Businesses purchase accounting-based software to increase their functionality and replace the dated system. The reason being, in accounting calculation, is tedious and complex. It will require manpower to complete things. But accounting software can do the calculation precisely and accurately without manpower.

– Moreover, automation in the accounting industry is also an ongoing trend driven by software advancement. Accounting has been made highly automated without the need for a significant physical intervention. The latest accounting software has enabled organizations to minimize their human resources. This has led to efficient utilization of capital and better management of the available resources.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster for accounting software, primarily due to factors such as increasing penetration of business accounting mobile applications and higher adoption of cloud computing technologies and solutions across the region. Moreover, the emergence of small businesses and rising investments by SME’s in the cloud and the SaaS market are likely to boost the market’s growth.

– By implementing various initiatives to build more business confidence in the cloud, the local governments play a significant role in the development of the cloud integration services market across the region, hence, developing more opportunities for the studied market.

– Also, the governments’ growing focus in the region to ease organizational payments, transactions, and generate a track of debt, liabilities, and assets increases the demand for the market studied.

– For instance, the Australian Government’s focus on improving larger enterprises’ payment times could be vital over the coming months. Recently in April 2020, Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash told Parliament’s Epidemic Response Committee that he intended to write to more substantial businesses to encourage them to pay their bills to local SMEs as fast as possible.

