2021-2028: Latest Report of Patient Portals Market with Top Companies Like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., McKesson Corporation etc.

Patient Portal services are available 24*7 via which a patient can view his/her recent doctor visits, discharge summaries, allergies, medications, immunizations and lab results. The benefits of using patient portals is that it enhances patient-provider communication, support care between visits, empower patients and improve patient outcomes. Patient Portals are beneficial for the doctor too; it increases their productivity as they can have a quick overview of the patient’s medical history before examining them, which saves a lot of time because the doctor doesn’t need to go through stacks of files to understand the medical history of the patient; he/she can view it over the patient portal. Few advanced patient portals also allow patients to exchange email with their healthcare team, schedule non-urgent appointments, make payments, download forms, update their contact information and check benefits and coverage.

The healthcare providers which offer Patient Portals are also HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant which was issued by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to this act an individual’s health information is properly protected and at the same time adequate flow of health information is provided to health providers to protect public’s health and well-being. Hence, it strikes a balance between providing information to providers and maintaining privacy of patients which is an added advantage to the patient portals market.

Leading players of Patient Portals Market including:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation.

Patient Portal Market, by Type

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

Patient Portal Market, by Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

Patient Portal Market, by End Users

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

