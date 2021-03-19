Plant-Based Seafood Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plant Based Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global plant-based seafood market size reached a strong growth in 2020. Plant-based food refers to several food products obtained from natural ingredients sourced from fruits, vegetables, nuts, oils, and whole grains. Some of the widely available plant-based food products include tofu, coconut and almond milk, tempeh, seitan, etc. Plant-based products are a rich source of vitamins B1, C and E, folic acid, magnesium, iron, etc., and contain minimal cholesterol and saturated fats. Regular consumption of plant-based products helps minimize the risks of heart obesity and metabolic disorders.

The increasing pervasiveness of chronic diseases and growing consumer consciousness to maintain a healthy lifestyle are primarily driving the market for plant-based food. Furthermore, the rising concerns among the consumers regarding the cruelty against animals in the food industry, coupled with the widespread adoption of vegan dietary habits, are also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for nutrient-rich, vegan products, such as plant-based milk, eggs, and meat, that are identical in taste and texture to their animal-sourced counterparts, is further augmenting the demand for plant-based food. Other factors, such as numerous celebrity endorsements promoting vegan products, emergence of innovative flavors, wide product availability, etc., are further anticipated to bolster the market for plant-based food. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fish Products

Prawn & Shrimp Products

Crab Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Ahimsa Foods

Atlantic Natural Foods

Bonsan

Ocean Hugger Foods

Good Catch Foods

Impossible Foods Inc

Sophie’s Kitchen Inc

New Wave Foods

Gardein

Quorn (Monde Nissin Corporation)

Qishan Food Limited Company

SoFine Foods

Tofuna Fysh

Vivera

