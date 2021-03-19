Automotive Piston Market Report, Revenue, Size, Share and Upcoming Forecast Trends

The recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Piston Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, estimates that the global automotive piston market reached a value of US$ 4.35 Billion in 2019. An automotive piston refers to a cylindrically shaped component which moves up and down inside the cylinder of an engine. The reciprocating action of the piston produces significant inertial force and generates mechanical energy that propels the crankshaft movement as well as provides the necessary power to an automobile for its proper functioning. These pistons are generally made up of aluminum and steel alloys as they can endure high temperatures and prevent the leakage of gas. They withstand combustion pressure and reciprocate loads to have expansion control for noiseless and long-life operation.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-piston-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Owing to the growing population and inflating disposable incomes, people are now more inclined toward spending on personal vehicles, especially in emerging economies. This has resulted in the increasing sales of automobiles, which acts as a significant contributor to the market growth. Moreover, the market is driven by the emerging trend of high-end bikes having double cylinders, which require two pistons each. This, coupled with the launch of innovative and lightweight products developed from carbon, silicon and magnesium by manufacturers, is rapidly driving the market toward growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the global automotive piston market to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Material:

Aluminium

Steel Automotive

Amongst these, aluminum pistons are currently dominating the market.

Market Breakup by Vehicle:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs).

Presently, passenger cars hold the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Piston Coating:

Thermal Barrier

Dry Film Lubricant

Oil Shedding

Currently, dry film lubricant piston coatings hold the largest market share.

Market Breakup by Piston Type:

Trunk

Crosshead

Slipper

Deflector Pistons

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEM



Market Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the market has been categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with some of the key players operating being:

MAHLE GmbH

Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd.

KSPG AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Federal-Mogul

India Pistons Limited

Arias Piston

Capricorn Automotive

Ross Racing Piston

Shriram Pistons and Rings

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2D7MhAS

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sea-bass-and-sea-bream-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/unified-communications-as-a-service-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/europe-biometrics-market-report-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-biometrics-market-report-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asia-pacific-biometrics-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/europe-caramel-chocolate-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/latin-america-sanitary-napkin-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-sanitary-napkin-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/asia-pacific-exterior-sheathing-market-2020-2025-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intragastric-balloons-market-2020-2025-global-size-share-trends-and-research-report-2021-02-05-101971148

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal