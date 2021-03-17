Wine Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2026

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Wine Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players Accolade Wines, The Wine Group, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., E. & J. Gallo Winery, Constellation Brands, Inc., John Distilleries, India, Castel Group, CDV · Compagnia del Vino, AMVYX, BACARDI, Pernod Ricard, TREASURY WINE ESTATES, Caviro, Miguel Torres S. A., Concha y Toro, Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., Chapel Down and others.

The Wine making process involves picking fresh grapes, sorting, De-stemmed and crushing, Placing must (crushed grapes) into a vat with (red) or without skins (white), Fermentation process that takes 4- 20 days, Pressed into barreled and aged filtered bottle. Global wine market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 7.1 % in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Wine Market Scenario:

Wine is derived from grapes by the process of fermentation where sugar and yeast combines and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process of fermentation with an availability of sugar and yeast gives around 15.0% of alcohol. Three major types of wine are available in the market and they are table, sparkling wine and fortified wine.

Conducts Overall WINE Market Segmentation:

By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others),

Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others),

Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others),

Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied),

Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade)

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Wine Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Wine

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Wine industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Wine Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Wine Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Wine Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Wine Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Wine Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Wine Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Wine Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Wine Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Wine Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

