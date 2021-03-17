Waterproof Material – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Waterproof Material, which studied Waterproof Material industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Waterproof Material market include:

Soprema Group

Basf Se

Fosroc International Limited

Mapei S.P.A

Drizoro S.A.U.

Conpro Chemicals Private Limited

Johns Manville Corporation

Sika Ag

Pidilite Industries Limited

Carlisle Companies Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

By application

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

others

Waterproof Material Market: Type Outlook

Waterproofing Membranes

Waterproofing Agent

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Waterproof Material Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Waterproof Material Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Waterproof Material Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Waterproof Material Market in Major Countries

7 North America Waterproof Material Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Waterproof Material Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Waterproof Material Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Waterproof Material Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

Waterproof Material Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Waterproof Material manufacturers

-Waterproof Material traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Waterproof Material industry associations

-Product managers, Waterproof Material industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in Waterproof Material Market?

What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Waterproof Material Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Waterproof Material Market?

What’s Market Analysis of Waterproof Material Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?

What Is Waterproof Material Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Waterproof Material Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

