Water-based Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The Water-based Adhesives market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Water-based Adhesives companies during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profile

These players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Water-based Adhesives report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Key market players covered in the report such as:

Henkel

3M

MAPEI

Dymax

Franklin International

Ashland

Illinois Tool Works

Huntsman International

Permabond

KCC

Bostik

Avery Dennison

DowDuPont

LORD

Akzo Nobel

Sika

H.B. Fuller

Delo Industrie Klebstoffe

RPM International

Application Segmentation

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Woodworking

Automotive and Transportation

Worldwide Water-based Adhesives Market by Type:

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Vinyl Acetate

Acrylic

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Water-based Adhesives Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Water-based Adhesives Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Water-based Adhesives Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Water-based Adhesives Market in Major Countries

7 North America Water-based Adhesives Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Water-based Adhesives Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Water-based Adhesives Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Water-based Adhesives Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

​Target Audience:

Water-based Adhesives manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Water-based Adhesives

Water-based Adhesives industry associations

Product managers, Water-based Adhesives industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Water-based Adhesives potential investors

Water-based Adhesives key stakeholders

Water-based Adhesives end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

