Water-based Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027
The Water-based Adhesives market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Water-based Adhesives companies during the forecast period.
Key Market Players Profile
These players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Water-based Adhesives report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.
Key market players covered in the report such as:
Henkel
3M
MAPEI
Dymax
Franklin International
Ashland
Illinois Tool Works
Huntsman International
Permabond
KCC
Bostik
Avery Dennison
DowDuPont
LORD
Akzo Nobel
Sika
H.B. Fuller
Delo Industrie Klebstoffe
RPM International
Application Segmentation
Paper and Packaging
Building and Construction
Woodworking
Automotive and Transportation
Worldwide Water-based Adhesives Market by Type:
Polyvinyl Alcohol
Vinyl Acetate
Acrylic
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Water-based Adhesives Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Water-based Adhesives Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Water-based Adhesives Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Water-based Adhesives Market in Major Countries
7 North America Water-based Adhesives Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Water-based Adhesives Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Water-based Adhesives Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Water-based Adhesives Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
Target Audience:
Water-based Adhesives manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Water-based Adhesives
Water-based Adhesives industry associations
Product managers, Water-based Adhesives industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Water-based Adhesives potential investors
Water-based Adhesives key stakeholders
Water-based Adhesives end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis
Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players
6 months analyst support along with the data in excel
