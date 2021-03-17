Viral Antigens Market Hits US$ 236.80 Mn by 2028 with MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.; Microbix Biosystems; and BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

Viral Antigens Market is projected to reach US$ 236.80 Million, holding CAGR of +11% by 2028.

Virus is a sub-micrometer particle that has DNA or RNA packed in a shell called capsid. Viral antigens protrude from the capsid and often fulfill important function in docking to the host cell, fusion, and injection of viral DNA/RNA.

Foreign antigens originate from outside the body. Examples include parts of or substances produced by viruses or microorganisms (such as bacteria and protozoa), as well as substances in snake venom, certain proteins in foods, and components of serum and red blood cells from other individuals.

Antibodies are proteins that specifically recognise invading pathogens and bind (stick) to them. This binding serves many purposes in the eradication of the virus: Firstly, the antibodies neutralise the virus, meaning that it is no longer capable of infecting the host cell.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.; Microbix Biosystems; and BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global Viral Antigens Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the Viral Antigens market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

By treatment

Influenza Viral Antigens

Coronavirus Antigens

Zika Virus Antigens

Ebola Virus Antigens

Dengue Virus Antigens

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Viral Antigens

Rotavirus Viral Antigens

Epstein-Barr Virus Antigens

Hepatitis A-E Virus Antigens

Parainfluenza Virus Antigens

Measles Virus Antigens

Adenovirus Type 2 Hexon Viral Antigens

Mumps/Parotitis Virus Antigens

Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) Antigens

Others

By Technique

ELISA

Immunoassay

Hemagglutination

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Immunoperoxidase Staining

Immunofluorescence

Electron Microscopy

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Viral Antigens market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Viral Antigens Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

