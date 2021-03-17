Venous Stents Market Future Prospects 2025 with Leading Key Insights – Medtronic, Medica Germany, W.L Gore & Associates

The global venous stents market accounted to US$ 829.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,727.4 Mn by 2025.

Europe is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. Europe market is driven by the factors such as, rise in the prevalence of the chronic veins disease and the initiation for the clinical trials for the venous stents in the region.

The global venous stents market by technology was led by iliac vein stent technology segment. In 2017, the ablation devices segment held a largest market share of 73.9% of the venous stents market, by technology. However, the wallstent technology segment is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the advantages of the technology combined with lower risk of complications.

Key Market Competitors: Global Venous Stents Market

The major players operating in the venous stents market includes Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R Bard (acquired by BD), Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.), Cook, W.L Gore & Associates, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH, Medtronic, Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG, and Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health).

Global venous stents market, based on technology was segmented into wallstent technology and iliac vein stent technology. In 2017, iliac vein stent technology segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Whereas, the wallstent technology segment is reported to be the fastest growing of the market as enabling the healthcare practitioners to precisely place the stent and also allows minute repositioning of the stent which eventually ensures good blood flow. Furthermore, venous stent technology is advancing with market players developing dedicated venous stents and frequent launches. For instance, Medtronic launched Abre venous stent in December 2017 to treat symptomatic venous outflow obstruction. Therefore, these technological advancements are capable for treating patients suffering from chronic venous disease. Thus, owing to these factors the rise in the segment for the venous stents market is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years.

To comprehend Global Venous Stents market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Venous Stents market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

