United Arab Emirates Packaging Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021- Tetra Pak International, Mondi Group, Bemis Company Inc., Amcor Ltd

United Arab Emirates Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The United Arab Emirates Packaging market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the United Arab Emirates and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a United Arab Emirates and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of United Arab Emirates Packaging Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Packaging Industry in the United Arab Emirates was valued at USD 2665.02 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3496.64 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

The most important feature to be integrated into packaging is functionality. There is a growing demand for secondary packaging for this region because of the increasing trend in categories such as perfumes and skincare through folding cartons. As many consumers and companies are becoming more zero waste compliant, sustainability is becoming a key development agenda in the United Arab Emirates. Packaging manufacturers present in this region are investing in innovative packaging in terms of both design and materials used considering demographic and lifestyle changes.

There is a rise in eco-friendly packaging in the region as the number of international brands offering chemical-free, organic and natural products in the United Arab Emirates is increasing. In some categories of home care, the type of packaging used varies according to the usage of the product. For example, most manufacturers of fabric softeners use PET packaging as it gives the feeling of softness compared to HDPE. Packaging redesigns and innovative shapes of packaging have been adopted to promote a premium image. Manufacturers have launched products with premium packaging in many categories.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Packaging Market Report are:

Tetra Pak International, Mondi Group, Bemis Company Inc., Amcor Ltd., Winpak LLC, Rotopak LLC, Gulf East Paper and Plastic Industries LLC, Arabian Packaging LLC, Amber Packaging Industries LLC, Diamond Packaging Industries LLC, Corys Packaging LLC, DS Smith PLC

Regional Analysis for Packaging Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the United Arab Emirates Packaging market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Packaging Market Scenario:

Food Sector Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The adoption of sustainable packaging is one of the vital food packaging market trend in UAE that will impact the growth of the market in this region. Factors contributing to the growth in this region are increasing demand for convenience by consumers, increase in disposable income, and changing consumer behavior. Disposable income and improved global flight connectivity have further augmented the regional market demand.

– There is a growing demand for packaged food by consumers owing to changing eating habits, and the quickening pace of life is expected to have a major impact on the industry. The product offers extended and stable shelf-life, high barrier properties, and safety, thereby boosting industry growth. Food safety is one of the primary factor driving the market as the quality of food is a significant issue faced by manufacturers and consumers of food products.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – Amcor Limited and Bemis Company, Inc. announced that regulatory clearance has been received from the US Department of Justice in relation to the combination of the two companies. A condition of this approval is the previously announced sale of certain Amcor assets located in the US to Tekni-Plex, Inc.

– February 2019 – Amcor Limited launched Genesis, a new in-store recyclable laminate solution. Targeting at a wide range of segments, including fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen food, dried fruits, nuts, confectionery, chilled goods, and pet food. The product is adaptable to a variety of packaging types and is appropriate for specific medical, home, and personal care markets.

– February 2019 – Gulf Printing and Packaging is paving the path for future growth as they are looking for scope in the food packaging market and they are planning to have further expansion in the future.

– January 2019 – Amcor Limited and Danone partnered to develop a new package for its new all-natural spoonable yogurt sold in Argentina. The new PET jar supports the 100% natural positioning of Danones La Serensimas yogurt, with featured engraving, a finely finished base, and a body-wrap label.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Packaging market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Packaging Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

