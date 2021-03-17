Travel Retail Market changing business needs by SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2026

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Travel Retail Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players Aer Rianta International; DFS Group Ltd.; KING POWER International; DubaiDutyFree.com; China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd.; Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG; Dufry; Duty Free Americas, Inc.; Lotte Duty Free; Lagardère Travel Retail; THE SHILLA DUTY FREE; Flemingo; JR/Group; Qatar Duty Free; 3Sixty Duty Free, among others.

Global travel retail market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 146.53 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing availability of these retail shops in the different applications such as hotels, greater exposure in airports and waterways.

Travel retail also known as duty free is a sales process consisting of commercialization of goods pertaining to the different product categories. This sales channel consists of goods that have not had the taxation, excise applied on their sale price and for sales to customers that are travellers. The taxation depends on product variation and also on the variety of regions that it is being sold in. The goods available are also limited to a certain quantity per individual.

Conducts Overall TRAVEL RETAIL Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Perfume & Cosmetics; Wine & Spirits; Electronics; Fashion & Accessories; Luxury Goods; Food, Confectionaries & Catering; Tobacco; Others);

Sales Channel (Airport; Cruise Liner; Railway Station; Border, Downtown & Hotel Shops; Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Travel Retail Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Travel Retail

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Travel Retail industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Travel Retail Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Travel Retail Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Travel Retail Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Travel Retail Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Travel Retail Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Travel Retail Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Travel Retail Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Travel Retail Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

