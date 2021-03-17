Thermal Barrier Coatings Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Praxair Surface Technologies, Metallisation Ltd, TST Engineered Coating Solutions, Flame Spray Coating Co

The Thermal Barrier Coatings market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Thermal Barrier Coatings Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Thermal Barrier Coatings Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.26%, during the forecast period 2020-2025. The report profiles the suppliers in the thermal barrier coatings market, by material type.

Thermal barrier coatings perform an important function of insulating components, like a gas turbine and aero-engine parts, operating at elevated temperatures. The examples are turbine blades, combustor cans, ducting and nozzle guide vanes which are now able to operate at high temperatures due to TBCs. These coatings have very low thermal conductivity, bearing a large temperature gradient when exposed to heat flow. The most commonly used TBC material is yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ) that exhibits resistance to thermal shock and thermal fatigue up to 1150C.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Report are:

Praxair Surface Technologies, Metallisation Ltd, TST Engineered Coating Solutions, Flame Spray Coating Co., Air Products & Chemicals Inc, TWI ltd, Integrated Global Services, Inc., A&A Company Inc., Precision Coating Inc., ASB Industries Inc., Cincinnati Thermal Spray Inc., H.C. Starck Inc.

Regional Analysis for Thermal Barrier Coatings Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Thermal Barrier Coatings market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Increase in the Demand from the Automotive Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– Thermal barrier ceramic coatings are being increasingly used in automotive applications. They are designed to facilitate the reduction of heat loss from engine exhaust system components, including exhaust manifolds, turbocharger casings, exhaust headers, downpipes, and tailpipes.

– Though most ceramic coatings are applied to metallic parts directly operating with the engine exhaust system, technological advances now enable thermal barrier coatings to be applied using plasma spray onto composite materials.

– As a recent trend, the automotive industry has been increasingly adopting composite components, to meet strict emissions regulations in addition to consumer demand for the aesthetic qualities of the materials. This has driven the vendors to facilitate research on composite thermal barrier coating materials to make the use of TBCs in the automotive sector more widespread.

– However, the use of composites close to heat sources earlier required some form of heat shielding, which led to the addition of components. This has been largely rejected by vehicle manufacturers who are looking to add safety features while maintaining the aesthetics of visible surfaces.

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is experiencing a remarkable shift in barrier coating solutions as companies in these regions are adopting thermal barrier coatings in manufacturing and other industries, when compared to its counterparts. This is attributed to increasing demand for eco-power and cleaner solutions and the growth of the industrial and automotive sectors in this region.

– According to OICA, the auto-components industry in India is expected to register a turnover of USD 100 billion by 2020. Countries, such as China and India, are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the thermal barrier coatings market, due to the increasing number of power generation projects and the demand for vapor deposition technology.

– Further, industries like Aircraft Manufacturing which were alien to the Asia-Pacific have begun to take shape with COMAC to challenge the duopoly of international commercial passenger-carrying jets controlled by Airbus and Boeing has scheduled the first delivery of C919 to airlines in 2021. COMAC has already registered more than 1,000 orders for the C919 from Chinese airlines and lessors. This is expected to boost the established Avionics industry in the region further.

Competitive Landscape



The thermal barriers coating market is a highly competitive landscape with a number of small and large players active in the market. With the growing penetration and increasing applications of TBCs, the market is expected to witness several new product launches to meet calibrated demands of the customers.

– March 2018 The Zircotec Group announced the launch of plasma-applied thermal barrier coating that can be used in conjunction with composites requiring a Class A display surface. The new technology enables vehicle manufacturers to use the lightweight material in places where previously it has not been possible; for instance, the aerodynamic aids near exhaust pipes or the exhaust shrouds themselves.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027.

Thermal Barrier Coatings market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information.

