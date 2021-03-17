Swarm Intelligence Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Unanimous AI, Swarm Technology, ConvergentAI Inc., Valutico UK Ltd, Sentien Robotics LLC

The Swarm Intelligence market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Swarm Intelligence Market with its specific geographical regions.

Swarm Intelligence Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 37% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The market is driven by the application of artificial intelligence through the integration of biological behavior.

Swarm intelligence is the seemingly intelligent behavior that emerges from the collective behavior of a large number of autonomous agents. It derives the collective behavior of self-organized, decentralized systems of either natural or artificial systems, that basically deals with the collective behaviors resulting from the local interactions of the individuals with each other as well as with their environment.

Market By Top Companies:

Unanimous AI, Swarm Technology, ConvergentAI Inc., Valutico UK Ltd, Sentien Robotics LLC., Kim Technologies, Brainalyzed Insight, Power-Blox AG, Swarm Systems Limited

Industry Research Coverage

Transportation & Logistics Sector is Gaining Traction Due to Emergence of Optimisation Algorithm

– Increasing usage of swarm intelligence for solving the location problems along with the rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military is expected to drive the demand for its application in the transportation and logistics sector.

– In transportation, the increases operational costs for business, as well as high travel time is catered the need for analytical models that can be solved using the swarm intelligence-based Ant Colony Optimization algorithm for optimizing the route, which would further propel the growth of the market across the transportation sector during the forecast period.

– The embedded process of Swarn Intelligence across retail logistics provides huge opportunities for e-commerce players to automate their delivery services across their operating regions.

Competitive Landscape

– February 2019 – Unanimous AI created Swarm, the world’s first AI platform that amplifies the intelligence of business teams. This breakthrough technology has been used to improve diagnostic accuracy, financial market forecasting, and provide insight into a wide variety of complex problems.

– July 2018 – Swarm Technology aims to enable fleets of drones and robots to collaborate on shared tasks. The company demonstrated four autonomous vehicles powered by Atmel 8-bit microcontrollers working in tandem to balance on a see-sawing board. A controller board reported to the group over a Zigbee network changes in the boards axis and each responded using a patented approach for sharing intent.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Swarm Intelligence Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2023), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Swarm Intelligence (2020-2023)

─Global Swarm Intelligence Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2023)

─Global Swarm Intelligence Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Swarm Intelligence Market Analysis by Application

─Global Swarm Intelligence Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Swarm Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Swarm Intelligence Market Forecast (2020-2023)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Swarm Intelligence report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Swarm Intelligence product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

