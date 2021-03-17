Supply Chain Management Software Market Precise Outlook 2021 -SAP SE; Oracle Corporation; Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software)

The Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Report Forecast 2021 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global supply chain management software market reached a value of nearly $14,655.8 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $14,655.8 million in 2019 to $19,023.3 million in 2023 at a rate of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for supply chain management software fueled by supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. The market is expected to grow from $19,023.3 million in 2023 to $22,147.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The market is expected to grow and reach $29,016.4 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6%.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593870/supply-chain-management-software-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth-including-by-product-transportation-management-system-warehouse-management-system-supply-chain-planning-procurement-software-by-industrial-vertical-consumer-goods-healthcare-pharmaceuticals-food-beverages-retail-and-wholesale-transportation-logistics-and-others-by-type-of-user-small-medium-sized-enterprises-smes-large-enterprises-covering-sap-se-oracle-corporation-yonder-group-inc-jda-software-coupa-software-inc-infor-global-solutions/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market: SAP SE; Oracle Corporation; Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software); Coupa Software Inc.; Infor Global Solutions

Market Overview:

The supply chain management software market is segmented by product into transportation management system, warehouse management system, and supply chain planning and procurement software. The supply chain planning was the largest segment of the supply chain management market by product, accounting for 34.6% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, procurement software is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the supply chain management software market, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The supply chain management software market is also segmented by industrial vertical into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, others. The others was the largest segment of the supply chain management software market by industrial vertical, accounting for 38.1% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the supply chain management software market, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The supply chain management software market is also segmented by type of end user into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprise was the largest segment of the supply chain management software market by type of end user, accounting for 63.2% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the supply chain management software market, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

North America was the largest region in the global supply chain management software market, accounting for 44.6% of the total in 2019. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the supply chain management software market will be South America and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.9% and 8.3% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and North America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 6.5% and 5.8% respectively.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: The global supply chain management software market is segmented into –

By Product: Transportation Management System; Warehouse Management System; Supply Chain Planning; Procurement Software

By Industrial Vertical: Consumer Goods; Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals; Food & Beverages; Retail And Wholesale; Transportation & Logistics and Others

By Type Of User: Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Supply Chain Management Software market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593870/supply-chain-management-software-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth-including-by-product-transportation-management-system-warehouse-management-system-supply-chain-planning-procurement-software-by-industrial-vertical-consumer-goods-healthcare-pharmaceuticals-food-beverages-retail-and-wholesale-transportation-logistics-and-others-by-type-of-user-small-medium-sized-enterprises-smes-large-enterprises-covering-sap-se-oracle-corporation-yonder-group-inc-jda-software-coupa-software-inc-infor-global-solutions/discount?mode=69

This Supply Chain Management Software Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593870/supply-chain-management-software-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth-including-by-product-transportation-management-system-warehouse-management-system-supply-chain-planning-procurement-software-by-industrial-vertical-consumer-goods-healthcare-pharmaceuticals-food-beverages-retail-and-wholesale-transportation-logistics-and-others-by-type-of-user-small-medium-sized-enterprises-smes-large-enterprises-covering-sap-se-oracle-corporation-yonder-group-inc-jda-software-coupa-software-inc-infor-global-solutions?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]