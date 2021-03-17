Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market | Regional Analysis With Key Manufacturers Data | AFI Licensing LLC, CFL Holding Limited., ZHEJIANG OUFEI NEW MATERIAL CO.

This Stone Plastic Composite Flooring report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.The Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume.

A core that usually consists of about 60 percent calcium carbonate (limestone), polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers is SPC, which stands for stone plastic composite. The newest generation of vinyl floors is SPC flooring, also known as rigid core vinyl flooring. SPC Flooring, constructed with a composite stone plastic heart, is basically indestructible and has a remarkable durability that allows for a tremendous amount of flexibility.For the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, the demand for stone plastic composite flooring is projected to rise at a rate of 4.50%. The stone plastic composite flooring market report analyses the growth that is currently increasing due to rising demand for products from the building and construction industries around the world.The growing demand of the product due to zero formaldehyde emissions, zero volatile organic compounds, stain-resistance, anti-slippage, superior stability, fire-resistance and others, increasing number of construction activities along with growth of the construction industry across the globe, easy availability of the affordable and well as rigid product are some of the major as well as impactful factors which will likely to augment the growth of the stone plastic composite flooring market in the projected timeframe.

The Regions Covered in the Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents of Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size

2.2 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Sales by Product

4.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Revenue by Product

4.3 Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

Top Players Working In Stone Plastic Composite Flooring Industry:

The major players covered in the stone plastic composite flooring market report are AFI Licensing LLC; CFL Holding Limited.; ZHEJIANG OUFEI NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD.; Xinghua Zhengfu Plastic Industry Co., Ltd; Chenxing; Tops flooring.; 3C Industry; Changzhou Lingdian Wood Co., Ltd.; Foshan NewBetter Building Materials Co.,Ltd; Muchsee Wood (Chuzhou) Co., Ltd; Jiansu Zhengyoung Flooring Decorative Material Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Co., Ltd.; DECNO GROUP LTD; CHANGZHOU LINGDIAN WOOD CO.,LTD.; Changzhou Aipu Decorative Materials Co., Ltd; Mannington Mills, Inc.; Mohawk Industries; ANJI TIANZHEN BAMBOO FLOORING CO. LTD; Kingdomflooring.; ALSTONE; Jiangsu Seesun New Material Technology Co.,Ltd; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

