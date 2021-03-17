Steel Products Market Growing Demands, Supply and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

The Global Steel Products Market Report Forecast 2021 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global steel products market is expected to grow from $356.69 billion in 2020 to $406.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $528.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Top Key Players in the Global Steel Products Market: ArcelorMittal SA; Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC); POSCO; Baosteel; JFE Steel Corporation

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global steel products market, accounting for 63% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 11% of the global steel products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global steel products market.

Metal manufacturing companies are increasing R&D expenditure to launch new product lines. They are launching advanced products such as ultra-light alloys as opposed to commodities. For instance, according to a report by KPMG in 2015, 32% of the metal manufacturing companies spend more than 6% of revenues on R&D and 70% of the companies are expected to invest on existing product lines. Thus, introduction of new product lines through increased R&D spend is a significant trend in the metal manufacturing industry.

Rapidly growing urban populations are expected to drive the demand for steel products in the forecast period. A large number of people living in rural areas are migrating to urban areas in search of a better life. This is expected to increase the need for housing and infrastructure. Infrastructure demand is expected to increase significantly in Asian countries such as China, India, Vietnam and the Philippines. According to the 2018 World Urbanization Prospects Report by the United Nations, 55% of the worlds population lived in urban areas in 2018, and the rate is expected to rise to 68% by 2050. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia grew by 130 million between 2001 and 2011 and is expected to grow to 250 million by 2030.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Rolled and Drawn Steel; Iron And Steel Pipe And Tube

2) By Application: Construction; Automotive; Energy; Packaging; Others

3) By Product Type: Flat Steel; Long Steel; Tubular Steel; Steel Pipes; Steel Tubes

Subsegments Covered: Rolled Steel; Drawn Steel

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Steel Products market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Steel Products Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

