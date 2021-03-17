Sports – Energy Drinks Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | PepsiCo, Inc.,  The Coca-Cola Company,  Red Bull  Monster Energy Company

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Sports – Energy Drinks Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull Monster Energy Company, T.C. Pharma tsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Rockstar Inc, Abbott, Acrtic, Beverage Company International INC, Britvic PLC, Champion Performance, AJE, Cloud 9 Energy Drink Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd, D’Angelo Brands Inc, Frucor Suntory, The Kraft Heinz Company, Big Red, AriZona, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing, LLC are few among others.

Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market is valued at an estimated USD 32.00 billion in 2018, and this value is projected to rise to USD 78.10 billion by 2026, undergoing with a CAGR of 11.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The factors responsible for this growth in the market value are rise in consumption of sports and energy drinks in the various developing regions.

Sports – Energy Drinks Market Scenario:

Sports & energy drinks are majorly consumed by athletes for hydration. Sports drinks provide a proper balance of carbohydrates, electrolytes and other vitamins to the body. They are consumed to increase performance and endurance. Energy drinks are consumed to improve mental concentration, memory improvement and to reduce fatigue. The sports and energy drinks are marketed at various platforms such as extreme sports events, rock concerts and motor sport races to enhance their customer base. With Increased campaigns, sports and energy drinks are no longer niche products, but have now been transitioned to one of the fastest growing product globally.

Conducts Overall SPORTS – ENERGY DRINKS Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Sports Drink, Energy Drink),,

Application (Before Exercise, During Exercise, Recovery),

Consumption Time (before 11 am, 11-2 pm, 2-5 pm, 5-8 pm, post 8 pm),

Ingredients (Carbohydrates, Electrolytes, Flavor, Preservatives, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store-based Retailers, Non-Store Retailing)

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Sports – Energy Drinks Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Sports – Energy Drinks

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Sports – Energy Drinks industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Sports – Energy Drinks Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Sports – Energy Drinks Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Sports – Energy Drinks Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Sports – Energy Drinks Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Sports – Energy Drinks Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Sports – Energy Drinks Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Sports – Energy Drinks Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Sports – Energy Drinks Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Sports – Energy Drinks Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

