Splicing Tapes Market | Regional Analysis With Key Manufacturers Data | 3M,  tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

Splicing tapes are used to join two substrates in order to ensure the continuous flow of working or to increase its size. These splicing tapes are generally ‘repulpable’ which can be recycled and reused. They are generally double sided tapes that join the substrates, ensuring continuity. In order to ensure optimum strength and durability for splicing they are coated with acrylic, rubber, or silicone adhesives.Global splicing tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 666.70 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from end user industries such as paper & printing, packaging, electronics & labelling and the growing use of paper and packaging in several industries including F&B, healthcare, personal care.

The Regions Covered in the Splicing Tapes Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents of Splicing Tapes Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Splicing Tapes Market Size

2.2 Splicing Tapes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Splicing Tapes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Splicing Tapes Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Splicing Tapes Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Splicing Tapes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Splicing Tapes Revenue by Product

4.3 Splicing Tapes Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Splicing Tapes Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

Top Players Working In Splicing Tapes Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global splicing tapes market are 3M, tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, ECHOtape., ORAFOL Europe GmbH., Adhesives Research, Inc., PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Boston Tapes Spa, FUJI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., American Biltrite Inc., Teraoka Seisakusho co.,Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Adirondack Specialty Adhesives, Rolltape and Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd. amongst others.

