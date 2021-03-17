Social Services Market Precise Outlook 2021 -Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; World Food Programme; UNICEF; University of California System

The Global Social Services Market Report Forecast 2021 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global social services market is expected to grow from $4538.57 billion in 2020 to $4830.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6641.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Top Key Players in the Global Social Services Market: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; World Food Programme; UNICEF; University of California System; The Salvation Army

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global social services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global social services market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global social services market.

Child day care centers are leveraging technologies to facilitate parents to stay connected with their children. Many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child at the care center by accessing videos and pictures of kids at child day care centers. For instance, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents to help them monitor child activities at the daycare center. Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, KidCheck are some of the companies providing child care software, applications and technologies utilized by care service providers.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a restraint on the social services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns that restricted the gathering of people in public places such as schools, colleges, child care and community centers. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the Peoples Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ‘lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, some of the social services markets remained relatively unaffected as the outbreak did not impact their operations. It is expected that the social services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ‘black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Educational Services; Social Assistance

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Others

3) By Nature: Organic; Conventional

Subsegments Covered: Other Educational Services; Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools; Elementary And Secondary Schools; Child Day Care Services; Community And Individual Services

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Social Services market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Social Services Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

