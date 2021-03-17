Smart Water Meter Market Manufactures, Detailed Analysis, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2026

The demand within the global smart water meter market is rising on account of growing focus on water conservation across regional territories. The scanty levels of freshwater reserves across the world has generated a sense of alarm amongst the masses. Several international conferences and conventions have taken water conservation as an important agenda. Furthermore, global leaders have engaged in pragmatic discussion and debate to resolve the water crisis that surrounds the world. Several countries in Africa are feared of running out of ample water resources over the course of the next few decades. Therefore, the global smart water meter market is growing as the need for optimization of water resources gains swing.

Climate experts and environmentalists have predicted unfavourable patterns of rainfall over the next few years. Moreover, the growing dangers of acid rain have led conservationists to preserve the existing fresh water reserves. In this scenario, judicious usage of water across commercial, industrial, and residential domains has become a necessity. Smart water meters have emerged as an important technology that can change the way people consume water for their needs. These meters can help in measuring the requirements and usage of water across a particular locality during a given period of time. Smart water meters have been hailed as a central force that can foster sustainability across the planet.

The development of smart cities across leading countries and territories has given an impetus to the sale of smart water meters. These meters are a part of the robust, succinct, and globally accepted ecosystem that surrounds a smart city. Smart water meters can function in sync with several other technologies such as smart electric meters. The ability of municipal bodies to gather insights about water usage across a locality shall play a vital role in driving demand within the market.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the global market for smart water meter during the forecast period. Leading share of the region is primarily attributable to strong presence of well-established players across the region, especially in the prominent economy i.e. the U.S. Moreover, the U.S. Government is investing heavily in deploying innovative smart water meters in place of older water meters across the country.

North America is home to several well-established players that manufacture smart water meters, including Badger Meter, Inc., Sensus USA Inc., and Itron Inc. Furthermore, the region is witnessing high adoption of smart water meters due to continuously increasing government investments in the region. Several manufacturers in the region are focusing on enhancing the quality of their quality and developing innovative products to capture a wide customer base. For instance, in June 2018, Itron Inc. introduced an innovative product called Itron Intelis smart water meter at the AWWA Conference. Itron Intelis smart water meters offer additional water management capabilities and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) through Gen5 networks and Itron’s interoperability.

