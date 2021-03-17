Smart Syringes Market Business Opportunity 2020 – Top Companies AdvaCare Pharma, Retractable Technologies, Numedico Technologies, Cardinal Health

The global smart syringes market is expected to be US$ 5,911.82 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 14,341.33 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several developments in the healthcare systems in the countries such as Germany, France, and Spain.

The growth is due to the rising awareness and government initiatives for transmission of infection through an unsafe injection in countries such as Italy and UK.

Key Market Competitors: Global Smart Syringes Market

Some of the prominent players operating in the smart syringes market include Retractable Technologies, Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Numedico Technologies Pty Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Parker Hannifin Corp, BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Terumo Corporation, and Baxter among others.

Sharps injuries are anticipated to be the major driving force for growth of smart syringes. Sharp injury is an incident, in which the skin penetrated unintentionally through the blade (such as scalpel), syringe, needle or other medical instruments. These medical instruments are necessary for carrying out healthcare work and could cause an injury by pricking or cutting the skin. These kinds of injuries are also known as percutaneous injuries. With the hollow-bore needles, there is always a higher risk of infections during intravascular cannulation, injections, venipuncture, and use of IV cannulae and needles & syringes. Sharp instruments generally contaminated with an infected patient’s blood can transmit several diseases, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which leads to AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome). These injuries further transmit infectious diseases, majorly blood-borne viruses. The transference of infection depends on the person’s natural immune system. According to the Ontario Hospital Association/Ontario Medical Association (2016), it estimated that in a workplace there is a 6% to 30% chance to infect an exposed person from a contaminated needle with hepatitis B virus. Thus, due to rising incidence of sharp injuries, the smart syringes market is expected to grow at rapid pace.

To comprehend Global Smart Syringes market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Smart Syringes market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

