SLAM Technology Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2026|Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics

Over the next five years the SLAM Technology market will register a 57.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 843.7 million by 2025.

The Report includes top leading companies Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Locus Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Parrot SA, NavVis, GeoSLAM, Ascending Technologies, SLAMcore, KUKA AG, Gestalt Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Shanghai Slamtec.

Segment by Type, the SLAM Technology market is segmented into

Visual SLAM

Laser SLAM

The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.

Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.

Segment by Application, the SLAM Technology market is segmented into

Robot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Autonomous Vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.

Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.

Regional analysis

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global SLAM Technology market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall SLAM Technology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

