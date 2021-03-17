Sheet Molding Compound Market | Regional Analysis With Key Manufacturers Data | POLYTEC Holding AG, IDI Composites International., Polynt

This Sheet Molding Compound report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.The Sheet Molding Compound Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume.

Market Overview:

The sheet molding compound is a glass-fibre reinforced polyester material ready to be molded, which is primarily used in compression molding. It is generally used for larger components where greater mechanical strength is required. A fibre reinforced thermoset material is a sheet molding compound. The most important advantage of sheet moulding compound is its light weight when compared to other substances, such as metals and even other polyesters such as bulk molding compound.Sheet molding compound (SMC) market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 2.65 billion by 2028, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.40% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Sheet molding compound (SMC) market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increasing use of lightweight materials in transportation along with their performance benefits, such as lower corrosion in construction industries.

The Regions Covered in the Sheet Molding Compound Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Sheet Molding Compound Market report covers the different market scenarios that have direct impact on the growth of the market. The Sheet Molding Compound report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challengers, threats and the potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market.

The major players covered in the sheet molding compound (SMC) market report are POLYTEC Holding AG; IDI Composites International.; Polynt; TEIJIN LIMITED.; Premix Group; MENZOLIT; Huayuan Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd; Core Molding Technologies.; Changzhou City Jiangshi Composite Technology Co.,Ltd.; Koninklijke Ten Cate bv.; SHOWA DENKO K.K.; China International Composites Industrial Technical Expo; ASTAR; Magna International Inc; Continental Structural Plastics Inc.; ISCOPE GmbH; Devi Polymers Private Limited; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; MCR Mixt Composites Recyclables; ZOLTEK; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

