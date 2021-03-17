Robot End-Effector Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – ABB Group, DESTACO Europe GmbH, Zimmer Group, Schunk GmbH, J. Schmalz GmbH, Robotiq Inc, KUKA Robotics Corporation

Global Robot End-Effector Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Global Robot End-Effector market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the Global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of Global Robot End-Effector Market with its specific geographical regions.

The robot end-effector market is projected to attain a CAGR of approximately 15% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Emerging markets are more inclined towards automation due to intense competition in the market and to need to improve product quality along with the increasing speed of production to maintain efficiency and productiveness. This is leading to robotic innovations including end-effectors for various surfaces as well as with different degrees of freedom, to handle routine tasks.

In robotics, an end effector is a device at the end of a robotic arm, designed to interact with the environment. The exact nature of this device depends on the application in the end-user industry, such as automotive, food & beverage, e-commerce or pharmaceutical.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Robot End-Effector Market Report are:

ABB Group, DESTACO Europe GmbH, Zimmer Group, Schunk GmbH, J. Schmalz GmbH, Robotiq Inc, KUKA Robotics Corporation, Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co. KG, Piab AB, Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Regional Analysis for Robot End-Effector Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Robot End-Effector market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Robot End-Effector Market Scenario:

Grippers to have Significant Market Share

– Food Industry is the among the largest end-user industry segment, to embrace grippers. Keeping food industry automation needs in strategic target to develop the solutions, Piab introduced piSOFTGRIP, a novel vacuum-based soft gripping tool in June 2019 which handles unpackaged, fresh, and delicate food items without crushing them.

– In March 2019, Schunk released its EGL-C long-stroke gripper through which it is aiming to achieve comprehensive human-robot collaboration. The gripper is designed to achieve high gripping forces while complying with global safety standards.

– 3D printed grippers are gaining popularity, especially in the packaging industry. For instance, Carecos Kosmetic GmbH faced an issue with its packaging process and solved it with 3D plastic grippers. The company initially used aluminum gripper that cost more than USD 11,500 per part and needed six weeks to execute a changeover. But with 3D printed plastic grippers, it was able to economically produce small batches.

– The safety of the robots and the surrounding environment is slowly coming into the forefront for the industries. Keeping such emerging trends in the product development strategies, University at Buffalo has developed a two-fingered dynamic gripper that could contribute to better grasping as well as improve safety for robots that work around people. The design of the robotic hand enables it to absorb energy from impacts during collisions.

– According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), growth in the installed base of operational robots is forecasted to increase the market for grippers.

Competitive Landscape

– September 2019 – OnRobot A/S launched a universal mechanical and electrical interface for any OnRobot end-of-arm tooling that dramatically simplifies automation. With a single robotic system, a single platform for programming and training, and single vendor relationship, manufacturers have access to a full range of tools and full robot compatibility

– April 2019 – At Automate 2019, Robotiq announced new entries to their product offering, including two suction cup gripper tools. ePick is a suction gripper that uses electric power from the wrist of the robot to power the suction cup, eliminating the need for an external airline.

– September 2018 – Destaco launched its TCC-2E Series Tolerance Compensation Clamps (TCC). They are designed to provide greater flexibility in welding and assembly applications that require the clamping of components of different thicknesses or tighter tolerances.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Robot End-Effector market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Robot End-Effector Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

