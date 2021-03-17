Quinoa Market Trends Together With Growth Forecast To 2027 | Adaptive Seeds, Territorial Seed Company, Victory Seeds, Hancock

Albany, New York: A prominent food grain in South America, quinoa has gained popularity in the last few years. Its high protein, vitamin and minerals content makes it favorable for people who adopt a healthy lifestyle. With growing awareness among people about health and the need to battle sedentary lifestyle with physical activity and healthy eating habits sets the importance for the product. This has prompted ResearchMoz.us to add a report on the global quinoa market to its report library.

The last two decades have been inundates with discussions on lifestyle conditions that have become a bigger threat than other serious disorders. Diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are three biggest concerns for most developing and developing nations. They form a critical trend for growth in the global quinoa market. In 2016, according to the World Health Organization, diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the world. It is important to understand that the number of people suffering from diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, states WHO. Not just that, the current worldwide estimates by World Health Organization states that about 1.13 billion people suffer from hypertension. On the other hand, more than 1.9 billion adults are overweight while 650 million adults are obese in this world, WHO has found. These trends, that will become more prominent in the coming years, will have a huge impact on driving growth in the global quinoa market.

These statistics stare at an alarming situation of crisis that perhaps is engulfing the world into a fearsome healthcare trend. As a result, a large part of the healthcare products developed today are lined aiming at addressing these issues. In most cases, doctors and healthcare experts have cited the importance of a healthy diet for leading a healthy life. Protein and vitamins are critical for people who need to trim down a few pounds or need to keep a check on their calories. Quinoa, across the world, has been recommended by nutritionists in people’s diet. Over the years, quinoa has gained popularity and has become one of the most sought-after healthy food products. As a result, the global quinoa market has been growing at a healthy rate in the past few years and is expected to hold a better momentum in the years to come.

At the same time, while quinoa is a healthy food option, many people refrain from consuming it as it does not have a great taste. However, to solve this problem, chefs from across the world have created innovative ideas that add taste to the dish. Not just that, they have created several new dishes creating variety in the way one can consumer quinoa. With time and awareness, many new combinations and dishes will be born and this will have a positive impact on the growth of global quinoa market.

Further, quinoa also has become a creative option for chefs to use it in cooking exotic dishes and desserts. With technology and growing awareness about new cooking techniques, chefs have found ways to use quinoa in interesting ways. The best part is that they make use of a grain that is poor in taste to bring out dishes that can tantalize your taste buds. These trends that will become more interesting and intriguing in the coming years will add a lot of positive in the global quinoa market.

