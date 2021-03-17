Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2021-2025: Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd; Vale S.A.; Rio Tinto plc

The Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global processed nonferrous metal market is expected to grow from $1216.94 billion in 2020 to $1263.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1611.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593950/processed-nonferrous-metal-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-smelted-and-refined-nonferrous-metal-except-aluminum-rolled-extruded-and-alloyed-copper-rolled-and-extruded-nonferrous-metal-except-copper-and-aluminum-secondary-smelted-refined-and-alloyed-nonferrous-metal-except-copper-and-aluminum-2-by-end-user-industry-automotive-electronic-power-construction-others-3-by-process-type-smelting-and-refining-rolling-drawing-extruding-alloying-other-covering-aluminum-corp-of-china-ltd-vale-s-a-rio-tinto-plc-anglo-american-plc-bhp-billiton-plc/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Processed Nonferrous Metal Market: Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd; Vale S.A.; Rio Tinto plc; Anglo American plc; BHP Billiton plc

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global processed nonferrous metal market, accounting for 73% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 10% of the global processed nonferrous metal market. Africa was the smallest region in the global processed nonferrous metal market.

Additive manufacturing (AM) is being widely used for manufacturing a wide range of metal products. The transition of additive manufacturing from a product development tool to production tool has been quick. Increased investment in metal AM technology is further leading to process improvements, lower productions costs in allied manufacturing industries. For instance, SmartTech in 2015, estimated 89% growth in additive metal manufacturing, thus indicating growth in additive metal manufacturing. For instance, the global metal additive manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 24% by 2020.

Rapidly growing urban populations are expected to drive the demand for non ferrous metal products in the forecast period. A large number of people living in rural areas are migrating to urban areas in search of a better life. This is expected to increase the need for housing and infrastructure. Infrastructure demand is expected to increase significantly in Asian countries such as China, India, Vietnam and the Philippines. According to the 2018 World Urbanization Prospects Report by the United Nations, 55% of the worlds population lived in urban areas in 2018, and the rate is expected to rise to 68% by 2050. According to the World Bank, urban population in South Asia grew by 130 million between 2001 and 2011 and is expected to grow to 250 million by 2030.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Processed Nonferrous Metal market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593950/processed-nonferrous-metal-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-smelted-and-refined-nonferrous-metal-except-aluminum-rolled-extruded-and-alloyed-copper-rolled-and-extruded-nonferrous-metal-except-copper-and-aluminum-secondary-smelted-refined-and-alloyed-nonferrous-metal-except-copper-and-aluminum-2-by-end-user-industry-automotive-electronic-power-construction-others-3-by-process-type-smelting-and-refining-rolling-drawing-extruding-alloying-other-covering-aluminum-corp-of-china-ltd-vale-s-a-rio-tinto-plc-anglo-american-plc-bhp-billiton-plc/discount?mode=69

This Processed Nonferrous Metal Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593950/processed-nonferrous-metal-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-smelted-and-refined-nonferrous-metal-except-aluminum-rolled-extruded-and-alloyed-copper-rolled-and-extruded-nonferrous-metal-except-copper-and-aluminum-secondary-smelted-refined-and-alloyed-nonferrous-metal-except-copper-and-aluminum-2-by-end-user-industry-automotive-electronic-power-construction-others-3-by-process-type-smelting-and-refining-rolling-drawing-extruding-alloying-other-covering-aluminum-corp-of-china-ltd-vale-s-a-rio-tinto-plc-anglo-american-plc-bhp-billiton-plc?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]