Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report
This latest Polyoxymethylene (POM) report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
This report researches the worldwide Polyoxymethylene (POM) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Polyoxymethylene (POM) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Key global participants in the Polyoxymethylene (POM) market include:
Shanghai Bluestar POM
Asahi Kasei
Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry
Formosa Plastis
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics
KEP
Dupont
Yankuang Group
China Bluechemical
PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong)
Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group
Ticona
LG Chem
Polyplastics
Shenhua Group
Yunnan Yuntianhua
Kolon industries
BASF
Worldwide Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market by Application:
Consumer Items
Electrical Industry
Automotive Industry
Construction Industry
Machinery Manufacturing
Others
Polyoxymethylene (POM) Type
POM-H
POM-C
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Polyoxymethylene (POM) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Polyoxymethylene (POM) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Polyoxymethylene (POM) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Polyoxymethylene (POM) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Audience:
-Polyoxymethylene (POM) manufacturers
-Polyoxymethylene (POM) traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Polyoxymethylene (POM) industry associations
-Product managers, Polyoxymethylene (POM) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
Polyoxymethylene (POM) Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Polyoxymethylene (POM) market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Polyoxymethylene (POM) market and related industry.
