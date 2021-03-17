Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

This latest Polyoxymethylene (POM) report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

This report researches the worldwide Polyoxymethylene (POM) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Polyoxymethylene (POM) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Key global participants in the Polyoxymethylene (POM) market include:

Shanghai Bluestar POM

Asahi Kasei

Tianjin Bohua Yongli Chemical Indusry

Formosa Plastis

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics

KEP

Dupont

Yankuang Group

China Bluechemical

PTM Engineering Plastics (Nantong)

Henan Energy And Chemical Industry Group

Ticona

LG Chem

Polyplastics

Shenhua Group

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Kolon industries

BASF

Worldwide Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market by Application:

Consumer Items

Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Others

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Type

POM-H

POM-C

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Polyoxymethylene (POM) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Polyoxymethylene (POM) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Polyoxymethylene (POM) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Polyoxymethylene (POM) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Audience:

-Polyoxymethylene (POM) manufacturers

-Polyoxymethylene (POM) traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Polyoxymethylene (POM) industry associations

-Product managers, Polyoxymethylene (POM) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Polyoxymethylene (POM) market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Polyoxymethylene (POM) market and related industry.

