Petrochemicals Market Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Business Outlook, Growth and Forecasts 2025

The Global Petrochemicals Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global petrochemicals market is expected to grow from $365.01 billion in 2020 to $429.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $477.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

Top Key Players in the Global Petrochemicals Market: Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC); Sinopec; Royal Dutch Shell Plc; LyondellBasell Industries; INEOS AG

Market Overview:

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global petrochemicals market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. The Middle East was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global petrochemicals market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global petrochemicals market.

Many petrochemical manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to obtain real-time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers on possible machine breakdowns.

Oil price volatility is likely to have a negative impact on the petrochemicals market as a significant decline and increase in oil prices negatively impact the government and consumer spending. The decline in oil prices is having a negative impact on government spending in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) which are largely dependent on revenues generated through crude oil exports; whereas a significant increase in oil prices had resulted in spurt in inflation, current account deficit and fiscal deficit in countries such as India and China, which predominantly imports oil. For instance, the Saudi government is expected to cut down its spending from 1.05 trillion riyals ($280 billion) in 2019 to 1.02 trillion riyals ($270 billion) in 2020, to 955 billion riyals ($255 billion) by 2022, due to significant decline in revenues generated from oil exports, thereby affecting the market. This high volatility in the oil process is further expected to negatively impact the market going forward.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Ethylene-Petrochemicals; Propylene-Petrochemicals; Benzene-Petrochemicals; Xylene; Styrene-Petrochemicals; Toluene; Cumene; Other Petrochemicals

2) By End-User Industry: Construction; Packaging; Automotive & Transportation; Healthcare; Electrical & Electronics; Others

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Petrochemicals market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Petrochemicals Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

