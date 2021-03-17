Parking Reservation Systems Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario –3A Composites, Armacell International SA, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd, Diab International AB

The Parking Reservation Systems market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Parking Reservation Systems Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Parking Reservation Systems market was valued at USD 837.23 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1453.53 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.63% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The growing trend of smart cities across the globe has been fueling the demand for smart parking solutions as it forms an integral part of the smart transportation system implemented in smart cities, which is, in turn, supporting the growth of the market.

Parking reservation systems provide information about the parking availability in the nearby premises for both automobile drivers and parking providers in a certain defined area through continuous monitoring. Parking reservation systems comprises of software and equipment to monitor the availability of parking space and send the information about parking.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746167/parking-reservation-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

The prominent players in the Global Parking Reservation Systems market are:

3A Composites, Armacell International SA, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd, Diab International AB, Euro-Composites SA, Evonik Industries AG, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Plascore Incorporated, Saertex GmbH & Co.KG, The Gill Corporation

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Global, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Global, Central & South America

Global Parking Reservation Systems Market: Research Methodology

Mobile-based Solutions to Witness Significant Growth

– The mobile-based parking reservation solutions are gaining traction across the globe since the last few years as they provide greater efficiency when compared to other modes of parking reservation solutions, in terms of retrieving real-time parking availability and related packages.

– Moreover. as the penetration of smartphones and the internet is increasing rapidly, the governments and the organizations are introducing many digital initiatives. Since many organizations are opting for technology and are interested in gathering online information about customers, it has become elementary for the solution providers to increase their revenues through mobile-based parking reservation solutions.

– Furthermore, the increasing investments in IoT and smart city projects have enabled the companies in the market to increasingly concentrate on mobile-based solutions and increase the footprint of their app-based solutions across various countries. For instance, ParkMe provides data, availability, and payment information for on and off-street parking in more than 1,800 cities and 32 countries.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746167/parking-reservation-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape:

The parking reservation systems market is highly competitive owing to the availability of many solutions provided by players operating in the domestic as well as in the international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisition. Some of the major players in the market are Conduent Incorporated, Siemens AG, ParkMe Inc, JustPark Parking Ltd among others.

– April 2019 – Conduent launched Innovation Center at its headquarters. The Innovation Center showcases the companys ability to develop and deploy tailored solutions across industries to help its customers prepare for the future and enable their own digital transformations.

– February 2019 – Conduent launched five enterprise platforms to further its ability to provide individualized, immediate, and intelligent experiences to its customers. The suite of enterprise platforms will deliver customized technology solutions to drive modern digital interactions.

Furthermore, Global Parking Reservation Systems Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Parking Reservation Systems Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Parking Reservation Systems Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2024)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2024)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Parking Reservation Systems Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2024)

– Global Parking Reservation Systems Market Forecast (2020-2024)

– Global Parking Reservation Systems Market Research Findings and Conclusion

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]