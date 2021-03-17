Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatment Market Hits US$ 900 Mn by 2028 with Abbott Laboratories, Nutricia (Danone Group), Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser), Horizon Therapeutics plc, Nestle, Bausch Health Companies, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Arcturus Therapeutics Inc, Acer Therapeutics

Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatment Market is expected to Hit US$ 900 Mn by 2028.

Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency is the most common urea cycle disorder in humans. It is an inherited disorder which causes toxic levels of ammonia to build up in the blood. Ornithine transcarbamylase, the defective enzyme in this disorder, is the final enzyme in the proximal portion of the urea cycle.

Excreting the excess nitrogen prevents it from accumulating in the form of ammonia, which is toxic, especially to the nervous system. The specific role of the ornithine transcarbamylase enzyme is to control the reaction in which two compounds, carbamoyl phosphate and ornithine, form a new compound called citrulline.

The severe form of OTC deficiency occurs in some affected males anywhere between 24 hours to a few days after birth, usually following a protein feeding. Initial symptoms may include refusal to eat, poor suck, vomiting, progressive lethargy, and irritability.

Key Players-

Abbott Laboratories

Nutricia (Danone Group)

Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser)

Horizon Therapeutics plc.

Nestle

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics

Market segmentation

By Treatment Type:

Low protein diet

Dialysis

Liver transplant

By Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

