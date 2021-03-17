Oilfield Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The Oilfield Chemicals market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Oilfield Chemicals companies during the forecast period.

This report researches the worldwide Oilfield Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Oilfield Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc. North America is the world’s largest oilfield chemicals consumption area. In Europe and North America, the main application of polyacrylamide is the water treatment industry. However, polyacrylamide in oilfield is less in foreign, because of the special geological conditions in China, Daqing Oilfield and Shengli Oilfield are still using extensive of polymer in flooding technology. China is one of the countries with the highest crude oil production costs in the world. Despite this, China has had to continue mining domestic crude oil due to the huge market demand. At present, the production capacity of polyacrylamide in China has exceeded 1.2 million tons. Most of the polyacrylamide is used in the oil field industry. The global oil field chemical industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of oil field services such as exploration, drilling, design, and engineering. In the past few years, there have been five major acquisitions and mergers in this industry. Lower oil prices have a side effect to this industry. Big companies maintain good performance through acquisitions and mergers. In 2017, Dow, DuPont complete planned merger to form Dow DuPont. Baker Hughes, a GE company announced that the transaction combining GE’s oil and gas business with Baker Hughes is complete. In 2014, Lubrizol Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition in the United States and Canada of Weatherford International’s global oilfield chemicals business. In 2012, Ecolab announced its intention to acquire Permian MudService, Inc., the parent company of Champion Technologies, and integrate the business with its Energy Services division.The sale closed on April 10, 2013, at which time the businesses merged and announced its new Nalco Champion brand. In 2013, Solvay acquired Chemlogics.

Foremost key players operating in the global Oilfield Chemicals market include:

Innospec

Dow

BASF

CNPC

Lubrizol

Clariant

Halliburton

Schlumberger

SNF

Kemira

Nalco Champion

Baker Hughes

Chevron Phillips

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

By Type:

Alkyl Phenols and Ethoxylated Aps

Glutaraldehyde-base Biocides

Polyacrylamide

Pour Point Depressants

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Oilfield Chemicals Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Oilfield Chemicals Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Oilfield Chemicals Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Oilfield Chemicals Market in Major Countries

7 North America Oilfield Chemicals Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Oilfield Chemicals Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Report Key Audience

Oilfield Chemicals manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Oilfield Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Oilfield Chemicals industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：

What are market dynamics of Oilfield Chemicals market? What are challenges and opportunities?

Who are the global key players in this Oilfield Chemicals market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?

What was global market status of Oilfield Chemicals market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of Oilfield Chemicals market?

What is current market status of Oilfield Chemicals market growth? What’s market analysis of Oilfield Chemicals market by taking applications and types in consideration?

What is Oilfield Chemicals market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is economic impact on Oilfield Chemicals market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for Oilfield Chemicals market?

