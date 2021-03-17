Nurse Call Systems Market Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027 – Top Companies Ascom Holding AG, Intercall Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, Critical Alert Systems

The nurse call systems market was valued at US$ 1,342.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,243.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Nurse call systems are configured to alert nurses in the event of a medical emergency or a need for treatment. These systems are configured as a single mode of contact between nurses and patients, where the patient presses a button that activates a call light and produces a sound at the nurse’s desk. These systems are also used to monitor a patient, particularly in an old age center or assisted living center, to give an indication of an event—probable in case of ambulatory services.

Unlock new opportunities in Global Nurse Call Systems Market ; the latest release from The Insight partners Research highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002562/

Key Market Competitors: Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Key market players in the nurse call systems include Ascom Holding AG, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Austco Healthcare Limited, Hill Rom Services Inc., Intercall Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, Critical Alert Systems, and Rauland.

Based on equipment, the nurse call systems market is divided into mobile systems, integrated communication systems, button systems, and intercom systems. The integrated communication systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. This segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as these systems combine conventional nurse call systems with a range of complementary communication technologies and management tools, such as pocket paging, wireless telephones, tracker position, and management software. These integrated communication systems offer advantages over traditional nurse call systems as they allow a quick, flexible approach to patient-to-staff and staff-to-staff communication.

The COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to have a significant impact on the nurse call systems market. Growing need for healthcare services and increasing influx of COVID-19 cases have expanded healthcare infrastructure, and for improved communication between physicians, nurses, and patients, the demand for better communication systems—such as nurse call systems—is rising. The nurse call systems market is anticipated to show strong growth in the US as it is among the worst affected countries

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of Nurse Call Systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

To comprehend Global Nurse Call Systems market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Nurse Call Systems market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Purchase Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002562/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]