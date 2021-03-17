North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2020- Daifuku Co. Ltd, Schaefer Holding International Gmbh, Dematic Group (KION Group AG)

The North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market with its specific geographical regions.

The North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market was valued at USD 3799.36 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6593.05 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.57% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Growing competition from the nations in Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has forced the industries to automate their storage and for the retrieval activities in their processes. The need for the supply chain to be equally efficient has made third party logistics, warehouses, and distribution centers to be automated. The rapid growth of e-commerce is driving the demand for automated warehouses in the region and steadily increasing labor costs is another contributing factor.’

North America region is one of the largest markets for automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) in the world which is led by the United States. The market is reaching consolidation state owing to the presence of only a few major players and is segmented by product type and end-user industries. The report provides vendor profiles operating in the market along with the market share of each end-user industry and product type.

The North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market report chiefly includes the following manufacturers-

Daifuku Co. Ltd, Schaefer Holding International Gmbh, Dematic Group (KION Group AG), Murata Machinery Ltd, Mecalux SA, Honeywell Intelligrated, Swisslog AG, Knapp AG, Kardex Remster, Bastian Solutions Inc., Viastore Systems Inc.

The Growing Retail Industry in the Region is Expected to Augment the Demand

– North Americas retail market is one of the largest in the world. The country has a high presence of omnichannel vendors that stand to be one of the largest consumers of material handling solutions, such as ASRS. The demand for ASRS is especially high from the e-commerce establishments that require high throughput operations in their fulfillment centers.

– The United States stands to be one of the major retail markets in the region. It is estimated that more than two-thirds of the countrys GDP is generated from retail consumption every year. In case of the countrys e-commerce sector, the sales growth continues to increase more than the physical stores. With automation being the key differentiating factor, there is an increasing competition between online and omnichannel retailers.

– Total retail sales in the United States reached USD 5.35 trillion in 2018, indicating a 5.52% growth from USD 5.07 trillion in 2017. According to the US Commerce Department, in 2018, e-commerce alone represented 14.3% of the total retail sales.

– A high number of online shoppers and extreme internet penetration in the region are expected to be the primary driving factors of the retail industry in the country. Internet penetration in the region was the highest in the world and stood at 89.4%.

Competitive Landscape

The North American automated storage and retrieval system market is consolidated and covered by few major players. Vendors provide deep product portfolio catering to the customers needs in the region. Key players include Daifuku Co. Ltd, Schaefer Holding International Gmbh, Dematic Group – KION Group AG, Murata Machinery Ltd, Mecalux SA, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– APR 2019 – Daifuku announced that it has completed the acquisition of Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited, a prominent material handling vendor based in India. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the companys localization strategy and benefit from the growing demand for automation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The key insights of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market report:

Executive Summary: The report begins with a summary of the entire research study, along with CAGR and value or volume forecasts.

Top Segments: As the name suggests, this section gives details about leading and also other segments, their growth potential, share, and other important factors.

Leading Regions: Here, readers are provided with an in-depth study on key regions and countries and their overall growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiling: This section includes a detailed comparison of top Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) players, accurate analysis of the competitive landscape, and other studies.

Dynamics: Buyers of the report have access to an intelligent research study on crucial drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) business.

Conclusion: Here, the analysts authoring the report have provided their overall take on the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) business and the industry. This section also includes important findings from the research study.

Note: “All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.”

