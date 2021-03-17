N95 Mask Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2027

Global N95 Mask Market: Introduction

The N95 Mask is used as one of the personnel protective products. It is used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend that the general public wear N95 respirators to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including Covid-19. It is designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles.

The ‘N95’ means that when subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95 percent of very small that is 0.3 micron test particles. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), even a properly fitted N95 respirator does not completely eliminate the risk of illness or death.

The edges of the respirator are designed to form a seal around the mouth and the nose. Surgical N95 Respirators are commonly used in healthcare settings. They should not be shared or reused. N95 respirators with exhalation valves should not be used when sterile conditions are needed. According to the Food and Drug Administration, N95 respirators are labeled as only single-use and disposable devices. They are regulated by the National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory (NPPTL) in the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Key Drivers of Global N95 Mask Market

Rise in Adoption of Masks as a Precautionary Measure

Masks can prevent the droplets generated during coughing and sneezing from interacting with the surrounding. These droplets are enough to spread the airborne diseases and other infections.

Nowadays, usage of mask has been increased due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 all over the world. It has made necessary to put mask whenever an individual is interacting with the other. Mask prevents the infections that can been transferred through sneezing or coughing or even talking or coming close in communication. This factor is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increase in Incidence of Infections

Emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases are seemed to be a public health threat worldwide. A need for constant awareness and readiness and preparedness to deal with infectious disease outbreaks has been observed, which may cause a dangerous threat to the public. According to the BioMed Central Ltd (part of Springer Nature), the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention defined syndromic surveillance (SS) as surveillance using health-related data that precedes diagnosis and signals a sufficient probability of a case or an outbreak to warrant further public health response.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global N95 Mask Market

North America is projected to account for major share of the global N95 mask market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace as the citizens living in U.S. and other regions of North America prefer wearing face masks, owing to the fear of infections caused by potential viruses, pollution, and influenza. Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period due to the outbreak of the Covid-19.

The N95 mask market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan Province in China and further proliferation into neighboring countries and their infectious stages.

The governments in all the countries are imposing a mandatory act of using the face mask for the protection from the infectious coronavirus. The tourists and travelers coming into the cities and travelling across the countries are restricted and testing for Covid-19 is made compulsory.

Key Players Operating in Global N95 Mask Market

The global N95 mask market is highly consolidated, with the presence of a small number of key players. Leading players operating in the global N95 mask market are:

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Kowa Company Ltd.

ANSELL LTD.

Ohlone Press LLC

JIANGSU TEYIN IMP. & EXP. CO., LTD.

The Gerson Company

Prestige Ameritech

Cambridge Mask Co

