Latin America Automated Material Handling Market Precise Outlook- Daifuku Co. Ltd, Interroll Group, Kardex Group, KION Group, Columbus McKinnon Group

The Latin America Automated Material Handling market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the Latin America and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Latin America and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of Latin America Automated Material Handling Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Latin America automated material handling market was valued at USD 2781.18 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025)

Automated material handling equipment eliminates the need for human interference in a material handling process. Continuous rise in demand for automation with the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, in different industries like food and beverages, retail, general manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and post & parcel has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. Type of equipment such as AS/RS, AGV, conveyor, palletizer, and sortation systems are considered under the scope of the market.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Automated Material Handling Market Report are:

Daifuku Co. Ltd, Interroll Group, Kardex Group, KION Group, Columbus McKinnon Group, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Regional Analysis for Automated Material Handling Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Latin America Automated Material Handling market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Automated Material Handling Market Scenario:

Argentina to Witness Slow Growth

– Since Argentina is a developing country, the availability of cheap labor is hindering the growth of the automated material handling system market in the country.

– Manufacturing, the single largest sector in the countrys economy, is well-integrated into the, with half the countrys industrial exports being agricultural in nature.

– Argentina has traditionally been the most advanced Latin American country, in terms of internet usage. Many multinational e-commerce industries are investing in Argentina and this is expected to increase the AMH usage in the country over the forecast period.

– Since there are more than 100 airports in Argentina, the airport end-user segment occupies the largest market share in the country. However, a fragile macroeconomic environment is expected to hinder the growth of automation in the country. Despite this, concerted efforts by the Argentine government to strengthen economic stability are yet to unfold.

– Recently, Comau, one of the leading industrial automation service providers, signed a new robotics and automation products partnership with the integrator SimAc. The partnership would consider a full portfolio offer of robotics, automation products, and latest solutions focused on the general industry and Tier-1 customers.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Automated Material Handling market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Automated Material Handling Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

