Latex Powder Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Latex Powder market.
Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screed, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries. Demand for re-dispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe’s economies in a state of slow growth, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe’s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe’s Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. In future, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.In recent few years, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth. Wacker and Akzo Nobel are world leaders. Wacker and Akzo Nobel’s bases are located in the world’s major consumer areas.
Latex Powder or Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl acetate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Latex Powder market are:
Zhaojia
Akzo Nobel
Dow
VINAVIL
Shaanxi Xutai
Puyang Yintai
Ashland
Mizuda Bioscience
Gemez Chemical
Shandong Xindadi
BASF
Guangzhou Yuanye
Sailun Building
Henan Tiansheng Chem
Organik
Shandong Micron
Acquos
SANWEI
Fenghua
DCC
Hexion
Wanwei
Wacker
Xinjiang Huitong
Xinjiang Su Nok
By application:
Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)
Construction and Tile Adhesives
Putty Powder
Dry-mix Mortars
Self-leveling Flooring Compounds
Caulks
Other Applications
Latex Powder Type
VAE Type
VAE-Veo Va Type
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Latex Powder Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Latex Powder Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Latex Powder Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Latex Powder Market in Major Countries
7 North America Latex Powder Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Latex Powder Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Latex Powder Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Latex Powder Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
Target Audience:
Latex Powder manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Latex Powder
Latex Powder industry associations
Product managers, Latex Powder industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Latex Powder potential investors
Latex Powder key stakeholders
Latex Powder end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Latex Powder Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Latex Powder Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Latex Powder Market?
