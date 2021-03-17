Latex Powder Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Latex Powder market.

Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screed, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries. Demand for re-dispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Europe’s economies in a state of slow growth, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) market has a certain potential in Europe, among them Europe’s demand is relatively stable. Europe market is already saturated. These few years, Europe’s Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) production is more than its domestic demand; therefore, Europe would export Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) to abroad countries. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. In future, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry in Europe will be turn concentrated; Europe Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. In Europe, Eastern Europe and the Russian market will be the next area of competition.In recent few years, Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) gross margins continue to decline. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. We believe that this industry will move towards centralization. For developing countries, the Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) industry still has great potential. In Asia, Southeast Asia, India and Central Asia will have a more substantial growth. Chinese market will maintain rapid growth. Wacker and Akzo Nobel are world leaders. Wacker and Akzo Nobel’s bases are located in the world’s major consumer areas.

Latex Powder or Re-dispersible Latex Powder (RDP) is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl acetate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.

Market Player

Key players profiled in the global Latex Powder market are:

Zhaojia

Akzo Nobel

Dow

VINAVIL

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Ashland

Mizuda Bioscience

Gemez Chemical

Shandong Xindadi

BASF

Guangzhou Yuanye

Sailun Building

Henan Tiansheng Chem

Organik

Shandong Micron

Acquos

SANWEI

Fenghua

DCC

Hexion

Wanwei

Wacker

Xinjiang Huitong

Xinjiang Su Nok

By application:

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Other Applications

Latex Powder Type

VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

Others

By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others

