Laser Diode Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021- Coherent Inc., Cutting Edge Optronics Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Inc., TRUMPF Inc

The Laser Diode market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Laser Diode Market with its specific geographical regions.

The laser diode market is expected to register a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). According to the laser-focus world, the market for laser materials-processing systems grew by an incredible 50% from 2016 to 2018. In 2019, one of the key trends is the rise of VCSEL technology for applications like facial recognition in smartphones. VCSELs are a type of laser diode that offers superior beam properties, thermal stability, and device scalability compared to products like Fabry Perot laser diodes.

– Laser diodes are often referred to as semiconductor lasers, are a type of optoelectronic devices. Their capabilities (such as compact design, the potential to be mass-produced, and operate under a wide range of wavelengths) make laser diodes an essential component in telecommunication technologies, 3D sensing technologies in the automotive and consumer electronics sector, and industrial applications, like cutting. Therefore, the growing application of laser diodes in diverse sectors is expected to support the growth of the market.

A laser diode is a semiconductor device that produces coherent radiation when current passes through it, which is very similar to the concept of light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Unlike bulky, high intensity, and high powered lasers that are used for advanced industrial applications, laser diodes are generally confined to simpler applications such as communications & optical storage, industrial, medical, military & defense, instrumentation & sensor, and others.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Laser Diode Market Report are:

Coherent Inc., Cutting Edge Optronics Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors Inc., TRUMPF Inc., Sharp Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, SPI Lasers Limited, Frankfurt Laser Company, OSI Laser Diode Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Jenoptik AG, Nichia Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor U.S.A. LLC

– March 2019 – Coherent Inc. significantly expanded its Gilching, Germany micromachining and sub-system facility in Gilching, and completed the relocation of the companys laser marking group from nearby Gunding. This Center of Excellence, designated as Coherent Munich was an upgrade to the organizations applications and R&D capabilities.

– March 2019 – Trumpf’s new disk laser TruDisk Pulse 421 generates laser light in the green spectrum at 515 nanometers. It operates in the pulsed mode at a mean power of 400 watts and solves the problems found when using infrared lasers to weld copper.

– December 2018 – Sharp Corporation announced plans to spin-off its semiconductor business in Q2 2019, (possibly in April), and set up two wholly-owned subsidiaries that will engage in semiconductor-related operations. This spin-off could possibly shift the laser diode products to new subsidiaries.

Regional Analysis for Laser Diode Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Laser Diode market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market



– It is estimated that the Asia-Pacific segment would dominate the laser diode market, by the end of the forecast period, owing to the rising hospital healthcare investment in the region, consumption of consumer electronics (like LCDs, where laser diodes are used), and the anticipated demand for autonomous vehicles (wherein laser diodes are used in the lidar technology).

– Moreover, research-funding agencies have begun to invest mostly in new collaborations and facilities in Asia-Pacific that employ laser diode for broad areas of science.

– Companies are collaborating in this region and creating a huge opportunity. For instance, in November 2018, STORMBEE made a strategic partnership with Neolaser Solutions to increase their presence in the Asia-Pacific market of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

Laser Diode Market Scenario:

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Highest Growth

Competitive Landscape



Table of Contents:

-Laser Diode Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Laser Diode Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Laser Diode market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Laser Diode Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

