IVF Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”IVF Services Market, by Cycle Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2026″the global IVF services market generated $12,505 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $26,339 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assist couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and growth in disposable income worldwide drive the growth of the IVF services market globally. However, the market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some under developed regions.

Based on cycle type, the fresh cycle (non-donor) segment is major revenue contributor and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the global IVF services market is dominated by the fertility clinics segment and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics.

Key Findings of the IVF Services Market:

Thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.0% (in terms of value) from 2019 to 2026

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global IVF services market in 2018 accounting for one-fourth of the global market in 2018

In terms of volume, the Asia-Pacific region witnessed the highest number of IVF treatments accounting for nearly half of the global IVF cycles in 2018 and is expected to occupy a share of three-fifths of the global cycles by 2026

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% (in terms of value) throughout the forecast period

The list of key players profiled in this report include Ambroise Par Group, amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital), Betamedics, Biofertility Center, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bloom Fertility Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Bourn Hall International, Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC, Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, CHA Fertility Center, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit), Cloudnine Fertility, Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado, Cyprus IVF Centre, Dansk Fertilitetsklinik, EUVITRO S.L.U., Fakih IVF Fertility Center, Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF, Fertility Associates, Fertility Center Berlin, Fertility Center of San Antoni, Fertility First, FIV Marbella, Fivet Centers Prof. Zech, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, Heidelberg University Hospital, Houston Fertility Center, International Centre for Reproductive Medicine, ICRM, IVF Canada, IVF NAMBA Clinic, IVF Panama Center for Reproduction Punta Pacfica, IVF Spain, IVI Panama, Ivinsemer, KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre, Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology centre, LIV Fertility Center, Manipal Fertility, Maria Fertility Hospital, MD Medical Group, Medfem Fertility Clinic, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., New hope fertility center, Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic, OVA IVF Clinic Zurich, Procrea Fertility, RAPRUI Srl, Repromed, SAFE Fertility Center, Sanno Hospital, Servy Massey Fertility Institute, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Shanghai United Family Hospital, Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM), Southend Fertility and IVF, StorkKlinik (Stork IVF Clinic), The ARC-STER Center, The Bridge Centre, The Cape Fertility Clinic, The Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit, The Lister Fertility Clinic, The Montreal Fertility Center, Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd., Trianglen Fertility Clinic, TRIO Fertility, Virtus Health, Vitanova, VivaNeo – Medical Center Kinderwens, and Wunschkinder.

