IT Asset Disposition Market is estimated value of USD 25.07 billion by forecast 2026

IT asset disposition is a process in which obsolete or unwanted equipment is disposed in a safe and ecologically-responsible manner. IT businesses have a very high replacement cycle of IT equipment. ITAD suppliers are specialized in streamlining IT asset disposal while minimizing expenses and maximizing loss recovery. Businesses have a heavy IT equipment replacement cycle. Enterprises with worn out ancient equipment are frequently confronted with choices about refurbishing or reselling, recycling or disposing of company machinery.

Global IT Asset Disposition Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value to an estimated value of USD 25.07 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Environment safety and regulatory compliances is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality IT Asset Disposition market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive IT Asset Disposition market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global IT asset disposition market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Dell Inc, SIMS Recycling Solutions,Inc, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Apto Solution, Inc., TBS Industries Inc, ITRenew Inc., TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Lifespan International Inc., Ingram Micro, Inc., among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for information and data security for old assets may drive the market in the forecast period

Growing adoption of electronic devices such as laptops, mobiles and tablets is propelling the market growth

Increasing technological advancements globally will boost the growth of the market

Value recovery from outstanding assets also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about IT asset disposable may hamper the market growth

High investment cost will hinder the growth of the market

Lack of comprehensive IT asset disposition policy may also downsizes the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global IT Asset Disposition Market

By Services

De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

On-Site Data Destruction

Off-Site Data Destruction

Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics

Others

On-Site Equipment Audit Solution

Online Clients’ Portal

By Asset Type

Computer/Laptops

Servers

Mobile Devices

Storage Devices

Peripherals

Networking Devices

I/O Devices By Deployment Type

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Educational Institutions

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Public Sector and Government offices

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Energy and Utility

Construction and Real Estate

Logistics and Transportation

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, IBM developed recycling system for fabric, dirty plastic bottles and others. Silicon Valley-based IBM developers have designed a pressure reactor called VolCat, a recycling method. This device can break down materials that are often difficult to recycle. With this, development the company has enhanced its product portfolio in the market

In January 2018, Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced acquisition of eInfochips, which is an IoT solution provider for various industries such as industrial automation, healthcare and aerospace. This acquisition helped the company to increase their global reach through eInfochips network so they can cater more customers worldwide

Country Level Analysis

The IT Asset Disposition market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the IT Asset Disposition market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

IT Asset Disposition market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IT Asset Disposition market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of IT Asset Disposition Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IT Asset Disposition market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IT Asset Disposition market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IT Asset Disposition market.

