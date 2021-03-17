Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2020-2030

Global Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market: Overview

Technological progress made in the treatment of ischemic optic neuropathy coupled with the availability of alternative drugs is expected to boost the growth of the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. Ischemic optic neuropathies (IONs) are one of the major reasons for seriously impaired vision or blindness usually amongst the elderly and middle-aged people. However, the disease can affect anyone and no human age is immune to it. Increased prevalence of the disease is anticipated to propel expansion of the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market in the years to come.

Ischemic optic neuropathies (IONs) come in two types, namely posterior ischemic optic neuropathy (PION) and anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (AION). Inflammation of the arteries that supply blood to the optic nerve causes anterior ischemic optic neuropathy and reasons other than inflammation cause non-anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. However, anterior ischemic optic neuropathy is more commonly found in people than posterior ischemic optic neuropathy. Immediate treatment is needed in case of anterior ischemic optic neuropathy to prevent loss of vision in the affected eye as it also causes damage in the other eye in a span of just 5 to 10 days.

Hypercholesterolemia, diabetes, and hypertension are some of the causes of the disease. In addition, other medical conditions such as failure of autoregulation, severe anemia, vasospasm, nocturnal hypotension, sleep apnea, and hypoperfusion are likely to cause ischemic optic neuropathies.

Disease type, treatment type, end user, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market has been classified. The thorough evaluation of the market comes with the objective of providing stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market.

Global Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market: Notable Developments

One of the significant developments that give a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market is mentioned as below:

In July 2019, Pfizer Inc. acquired US-based pharmaceutical company, Array BioPharma Inc. This acquisition is estimated to strengthen innovative biopharmaceutical business and assist in the meeting the unmet medical needs of diseases like cancer and other rare diseases.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global Ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market comprise the below-mentioned:

Alimera Sciences Inc.

Novartis AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hoffman – La Roche Ltd

Pfizer, Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Global Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market: Key Trends

The global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increased Demand from Various End Use Sectors to Fuel Market Growth

The development of the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market is anticipated to register high growth rate over the tenure of assessment. The increased use of intravitreal implants for treating ophthalmology diseases is expected to open new avenues of growth for the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market over the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. Many of the leading drug manufacturing and pharmaceutical companies from the developed countries are making high investment in the research and development activities so to develop better and advanced solutions and reduce the burden of vision and eye-related diseases. Increased spending in infrastructure and new, advanced technologies in ophthalmology therapeutics are likely to account for a larger share of the market in the years to come.

For patients suffering from ischemic optic neuropathy, corticosteroid is considered as the first choice of therapy, particularly in countries like Russia, France, Germany, and the US. However, several patients have developed resistance to anti-VEGF, which is likely to boost growth of the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market over the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is estimated to exert dominance over the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market and the region is likely to retain its prominence throughout the period of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. Availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure together with increased spending on the research and development activities in the field of ophthalmology is expected to propel growth of the global ischemic optic neuropathy treatment market in the years to come.

