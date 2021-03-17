IoT in Manufacturing Market is set to witness a Massive CAGR of 30.57% during forecast 2026
IoT in Manufacturing Market Segmented By Software, By Connectivity, By Services, By Application, By End User and By Region - Forecast 2026
IoT refers to the expansion of internet connectivity to other physical devices and daily use objects which can be remotely monitored and controlled. It has the ability to transfer data over a network without any intervention or need of human. IoT in manufacturing can help business to create a new business opportunity for manufacturing. It helps in management of asset, workforce and inventory in an organization.
Global Iot in Manufacturing Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to growing adoption of innovative technologies and the increasing focus of companies in research and development activities.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT in manufacturing market are CISCO SYSTEMS, INC, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, PTC, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies Corp., Siemens, Verizon Wireless, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., FUJITSU, Tech Mahindra Limited, Mooana, Schneider Electric, ClearBlade, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Uptake Technologies Inc., Litmus Automation, Inc among others.
Market Drivers:
- Introduction of latest communication technology, is driving the growth of the market
- Surge in the need of centralized monitoring system and predictive maintenance of the manufacturing infrastructure, drives the market growth
- Rise in the adoption of the cloud environment, is driving the market growth
- Introduction of data analytics and data processing, is driving the growth of the market
- Demand driven supply chain and connected logistics, is fueling the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, is hampering the growth of the market
- Data Security and privacy concerns, is hindering the market growth
- Risk of shadow IT, is restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global IoT in Manufacturing Market
By Software
Application Security Software
Device Management
Device Provisioning and Authentication
Device Configuration Management
Monitoring and Troubleshooting
Data Management and Analytics Software
Data Integration
Data Security
Data Migration
Data Analytics and Visualization
Metadata Management
Data Governance
Data Orchestration
Monitoring Software
Central Monitoring System
Video Analytics and Events
Network Management
Network Bandwidth Management
Network Security Management
Network Performance Monitoring and Management
Network Configuration Management
Smart Surveillance
Others
By Connectivity
Satellite Network
Cellular Network
RFID
NFC
Wi-Fi
By Services
Managed Services
Infrastructure management Services
Security Management Services
Network management Services
Data Management Services
Device Management Services
Professional Services
IoT Consulting Services
Technology Consulting Services
Business Consulting Services
Operational Consulting Services
IoT Infrastructure Services
Network Services
Deployment Services
Cloud Services
System Designing and Integration Service
Platform Development and Integration Services
Mobile and Web-Application Development Services
Support and Maintenance Services
Education and Training services
By Application
Business Process Optimization
Predictive Maintenance
Asset Management
Workforce Management
Emergency and Incident Management
Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Inventory Management
Automation Control and Management
Business Communication
By End User
Energy and Utilities
Automotive
Food & Beverages
Aerospace and Defense
Chemicals and Materials
High-Tech Products
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, AT&T and IBM came into collaboration that will mix IBM’s mastery in the endeavor with AT&T’s organizing ability. AT&T Business will turn into IBM’s essential supplier of SDN and IBM to support AT&T develops and moves its line of applications of business to IBM Cloud. AT&T will likewise utilize Red Hat’s open source stage to oversee remaining tasks at hand and work together with IBM on multi-cloud capacities about IoT, edge processing, and 5G.
- In March 2019, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panduit, and Cisco announced the launch of Manufacturing Advanced Technology Center (MATC), which will enable the companies in automotive, mining, food & beverage and cementing industries to establish their digital transformation by suing technologies like big data, cloud computing, IoT and process integration.
Country Level Analysis
The IoT in Manufacturing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the IoT in Manufacturing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
IoT in Manufacturing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT in Manufacturing market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of IoT in Manufacturing Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT in Manufacturing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT in Manufacturing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT in Manufacturing market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
