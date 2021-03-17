IoT in Manufacturing Market is set to witness a Massive CAGR of 30.57% during forecast 2026

IoT refers to the expansion of internet connectivity to other physical devices and daily use objects which can be remotely monitored and controlled. It has the ability to transfer data over a network without any intervention or need of human. IoT in manufacturing can help business to create a new business opportunity for manufacturing. It helps in management of asset, workforce and inventory in an organization.

Global Iot in Manufacturing Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to growing adoption of innovative technologies and the increasing focus of companies in research and development activities.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality IoT in Manufacturing market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive IoT in Manufacturing market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT in manufacturing market are CISCO SYSTEMS, INC, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, PTC, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies Corp., Siemens, Verizon Wireless, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., FUJITSU, Tech Mahindra Limited, Mooana, Schneider Electric, ClearBlade, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Uptake Technologies Inc., Litmus Automation, Inc among others.

Market Drivers:

Introduction of latest communication technology, is driving the growth of the market

Surge in the need of centralized monitoring system and predictive maintenance of the manufacturing infrastructure, drives the market growth

Rise in the adoption of the cloud environment, is driving the market growth

Introduction of data analytics and data processing, is driving the growth of the market

Demand driven supply chain and connected logistics, is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, is hampering the growth of the market

Data Security and privacy concerns, is hindering the market growth

Risk of shadow IT, is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global IoT in Manufacturing Market

By Software

Application Security Software

Device Management

Device Provisioning and Authentication

Device Configuration Management

Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Data Management and Analytics Software

Data Integration

Data Security

Data Migration

Data Analytics and Visualization

Metadata Management

Data Governance

Data Orchestration

Monitoring Software

Central Monitoring System

Video Analytics and Events

Network Management

Network Bandwidth Management

Network Security Management

Network Performance Monitoring and Management

Network Configuration Management

Smart Surveillance

Others

By Connectivity

Satellite Network

Cellular Network

RFID

NFC

Wi-Fi

By Services

Managed Services

Infrastructure management Services

Security Management Services

Network management Services

Data Management Services

Device Management Services

Professional Services

IoT Consulting Services

Technology Consulting Services

Business Consulting Services

Operational Consulting Services

IoT Infrastructure Services

Network Services

Deployment Services

Cloud Services

System Designing and Integration Service

Platform Development and Integration Services

Mobile and Web-Application Development Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Education and Training services

By Application

Business Process Optimization

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Management

Workforce Management

Emergency and Incident Management

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Inventory Management

Automation Control and Management

Business Communication

By End User

Energy and Utilities

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Aerospace and Defense

Chemicals and Materials

High-Tech Products

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, AT&T and IBM came into collaboration that will mix IBM’s mastery in the endeavor with AT&T’s organizing ability. AT&T Business will turn into IBM’s essential supplier of SDN and IBM to support AT&T develops and moves its line of applications of business to IBM Cloud. AT&T will likewise utilize Red Hat’s open source stage to oversee remaining tasks at hand and work together with IBM on multi-cloud capacities about IoT, edge processing, and 5G.

In March 2019, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panduit, and Cisco announced the launch of Manufacturing Advanced Technology Center (MATC), which will enable the companies in automotive, mining, food & beverage and cementing industries to establish their digital transformation by suing technologies like big data, cloud computing, IoT and process integration.

Country Level Analysis

The IoT in Manufacturing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the IoT in Manufacturing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

IoT in Manufacturing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT in Manufacturing market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of IoT in Manufacturing Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT in Manufacturing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT in Manufacturing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT in Manufacturing market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

