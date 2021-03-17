Insights and Prediction of Sea Buckthorn Global Market (2020-2027)
Latest market research report on Global Sea Buckthorn Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Sea Buckthorn market.
Sea buckthorn is a plant. The leaves, flowers, seeds and fruits are used to make medicine. Sea buckthorn contains vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, C and other active ingredients. It might have some activity against stomach and intestinal ulcers and heartburn symptoms.
Competitive Players
The Sea Buckthorn market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Badger Balm
Weleda
Natures Aid
Seabuckwonders
Natura Health Products
Sibu
Application Outline:
Dietary Supplements
Cosmetics
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Type Outline:
Liquid
Cream
Others
Global Sea Buckthorn market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
