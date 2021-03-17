Hydrophilic Films Market Foraying into Emerging Economies to 2027

Hydrophilic materials have been used in many sectors, however, these have gathered attention of the biomedical industry since the last decade. Hydrophilic films are specifically designed for the manufacturing of diagnostic strips. These improve the wicking of biological fluids through the strip to the reagents applied on to the strip. The hydrophilic films market is expected to witness noticeable growth during the forecast period.

The rising investments for medical devices, coupled with increasing demand for advanced healthcare, are anticipated to expand the global hydrophilic films market in the coming years. Hydrophilic films offer transparency, abrasion, and chemical resistance to the product. Hydrophilic films are available with a coating on a single side, as well as on both the sides, along with transparent and white color choices. The growth of the pharmaceuticals industry and the increasing demand from electronics & electrical industry is anticipated to drive the global hydrophilic films market in the near future.

Global Hydrophilic Films Market: Dynamics

All hydrophilic films can be heat stabilized, thereafter increasing their sealability. Hydrophilic films are also suitable for roll-to-roll and sheet-to-sheet production systems. The global hydrophilic films market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the near future, as per the increasing demand for consumer electronics and medical devices. The global hydrophilic films market is expected to expand its footprint in the industry, as far as the chemical resistance is considered.

The increasing demand for electronic gadgets such as smartphones and projectors, displays, and LEDs, is expected to boost the global hydrophilic films market. The growth of the automotive industry is also fueling the expansion of the hydrophilic films market. The significant change in consumer preferences for medical and other pharmaceutical devices is expected to create demand for hydrophilic films. The hydrophilic films market growth is expected to be hampered by the usage of other polymer films, which offer similar hydrophilic coating characteristics. Manufacturers provide hydrophilic films with a single-sided coating or double-sided coating as per consumer requirement, which depends on the type of application.

Some of the key manufacturers in the hydrophilic films market include The 3M Company, Coveme spa, and PRONAT Industries Ltd. among other leading players.

Manufacturers in the industry are offering heat stabilized hydrophilic films for usage in biomedical and electronic applications. The 3M Company is offering anti-fog hydrophilic films for medical devices and face shields. Manufacturers in the hydrophilic films market are providing anti-fog, heat stabilized, and coated hydrophilic films with enhanced properties.

Global Hydrophilic films Market: Regional Outlook

North America accounts for more than 30% of the hydrophilic coatings market, which is expected to boost in the upcoming years. The electronics and electrical industry growth in China and India is expected to boost the demand for hydrophilic films during the forecast period. Mexico is expected to dominate in terms of incremental opportunity in the Latin American region, as per increasing consumer demand. The global hydrophilic films market is estimated to have moderate growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for flat glass products in Europe is expected to fuel the hydrophilic films market growth. The increment in the building & construction industry growth is projected to create demand for hydrophilic films in the upcoming years.